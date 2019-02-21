Encinitas events this week (Feb. 22)

For more events and information, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2SY2Gla.

Art Night Encinitas

Enjoy an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors at seven participating art galleries. Held bi-monthly, Art Night Encinitas will celebrate the city's diverse arts scene with great art, music, refreshments, artist demos and more. The event will be held Feb. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at City Hall, Encinitas Library; Encinitas Community Center; Lux Art Institute; Corner Frame Shop; Art and Soul on the 101; and First Street Gallery. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Gz9z6T.

LIFE Lecture: Foreign Entanglements

Dr. Sandy Lakoff will focus on the threats to the "liberal world order" created with American leadership after WWII and seemingly triumphant with the implosion of the USSR. It will stress the dangers posed by xenophobic nationalism and authoritarianism. The lecture will take place Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student center conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Happy Tales

Join the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza Street, at its once-a-month reading program giving children the opportunity to read to adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits on Feb. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. Preregistration is required. For ages 6 to 12. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DX80f0.

Pacific View Volunteer Work Event

Join the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance on Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as they rehab the buildings and remodel the landscape of the Pacific View site, 390 West F Street. Bring work gloves and closed toe shoes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2V9xJZ0.

Orchid Kokedama Workshop

Kokedama is a traditional Japanese living art form where moss is used as a container for a plant. In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn the skills behind Kokedama and make beautiful an Orchid Kokedama. The class will take place Feb. 23 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BHDcPp.

Bach Collegium San Diego: Transcendence

The first half of the program highlights German motets by Bach, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Bruckner, and the second half of the program, Frank Martin's Mass for Double Choir. The concert will take place Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2X8zWpn.

Become Your Future Self with The Morphic Field, Facilitated by Megan Gunsorek

Uncover hidden dynamics operating beneath the surface causing you to feel stuck, blocked or held back. Heal passed-down Ancestral and personal trauma at the source and transform what was once hindering you. This class will take place Feb. 24 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at The Peace House, 1305 North Vulcan Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BIBDAC.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Favourite, Free Solo, 2019 Oscar shorts: Live Action, 2019 Oscar shorts: Animation, Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2SL0pe4.

San Diego Storytelling Festival

Storytellers of San Diego collaborates with Encinitas Library annually to put on a Storytelling Festival for all ages on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit www.storytellersofsandiego.org.

Art in Bloom

Twenty-four artists, members of San Dieguito Art Guild, are participating in a new art exhibit in the Ecke Building at the San Diego Botanic Garden through March 31. The exhibition, "Art In Bloom," showcases more than 50 botanic-themed original paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media and encaustic. For more information, visit www.offtrackgallery.com.