Encinitas events this week (March 1)

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra

The orchestra of 40 talented musicians plays traditional East European folk instruments such as the balalaika, domra, bayan and gusli. They will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world on March 2 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The concert features Russian folk dancers and outstanding guest musicians. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Tlf1jF.

Foreign Film: Nowhere to Call Home, a Tibetan in Bejing

Following a chance encounter on the streets on Beijng, a destitute Tibetan widow tries to give her child to an American journalist, drawing the foreigner into a violent family feud. This Chinese film with English subtitles will be presented March 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra

The Advanced Ensemble of the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of local professional and amateur guitarists, will present a concert of complex orchestra works featuring music by Bach, Hayden, Mozart and others, including the Boccherini guitar masterpiece Introduction et Fandango, as well as De Falla's La Vida Breve on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. All of the pieces have been adapted for four or more parts in a guitar orchestra. Peter Pupping will direct. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NzeeGE.

Healing arts class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie. Supplies will be provided. Classes take place March 2 and 16 at 10:30 a.m.; March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 4 p.m. in Scripps Hospital's Brain Injury Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. For more information, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.

American Legion Centennial Celebration

The American Legion is turning 100! The public is cordially invited to celebrate with San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, 210 West F Street, on March 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature distinguished guest, 97-year-old, WWII Paratrooper, Tom Rice who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day as part of the 101st Airborne Division. Enjoy lunch and other festivities. Lunch will be sold. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GMg1aI.

Families Make History

Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day, every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GNkN7R.

Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism

Performing arts workshops are offered and designed to teach social/communication skills to teens and young adults (3 to 5:30 p.m.) and children (2 to 3 p.m.), with autism, in an inclusive environment on March 2, 9, 16 and 23 at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tGrlfP.

The Art of Surf and Skate

Special guest panel, Virtual Reality, live music, art activities, and other highlights will make part of this all-ages community event on March 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. The event celebrates Encinitas' surf, skate and art culture. Featured panelists include Grant Brittain, Aaron Chang and YESNIK. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Xsndh5.

Volunteer in the Vineyard

Now you can volunteer in the vineyard every week. These hours are open to anyone age 14 and up on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road. Please wear close-toed shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty, and don't forget your refillable water bottle and sunhat. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2EcLHlQ.

First Sunday Music Series: Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi

Hot Pstromi bandleader and founder Yale Strom was a pioneer among revivalists in conducting extensive field research in Central and Eastern Europe. This unique research formed the foundation for their sound: a fusion of traditional klezmer, new Jewish music, Gypsy, khasidic, world beat and Balkan music. Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on March 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XrfBM3.

North Coast Symphony

The Soloist Spotlight will feature Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, performing the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian on March 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvorák and the Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IS3sN5.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Favourite, Free Solo, Roma and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2GN1Oug.

Flower Fields opening day

SoCal’s beloved springtime attraction, The Flower Fields, opens to the public March 1 at Carlsbad Ranch, 5704 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. A rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. For more information, visit www.theflowerfields.com.