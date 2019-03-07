Encinitas events this week (March 8)

Unveiling Ceremony: Humanity Sculpture

The public is invited to celebrate the unveiling of a new installation of public art, a bronze sculpture titled, 'Humanity,' by Del Mar artist Maidy Morhous on March 9 at 10 a.m. at J Street Viewpoint Park. 398 J Street. It was the inspiration of filmmaker Sue Vicory. The sculpture is cylinder in form and depicts the striving of man. Hear from Vicory, Morhous and city leaders, and enjoy refreshments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ThngxX.

Kids in Residence

Inspired by the work of our artist-in-residence Minoru Ohira, kids ages 4 to 7 will be guided in creating a range of art projects on Tuesdays throughout March from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lux Art Insitute, 1578 South El Camino Real. Painting, drawing, and sculpture will be practiced. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2EQUNq5.

Art from Around the World

For kids ages 4 to 7, study the artworks, cultures and traditions of people living outside the USA on Wednesdays throughout March from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lux Art Insitutte, 1578 South El Camino Real. This class will give students a rich understanding of how communities living abroad have used art and creativity. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tR7KK7.

LIFE Lecture: Aren't You Supposed to be Retired?

Phil Farquharson, a teacher who is currently teaching introductory geology from all over North America, will host a presentation March 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

West African Dance

Los Angeles dancer, Kosi Williams will teach the energetic and graceful moves from Guinea and Senegal on March 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. Live drumming will accompany her rooted style. Drop-ins welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2VG40qM.

Mosaic Mandala

In this two-day meditative and fun class, you will be working with handmade textural ceramic tiles as well as a wide variety of glass tiles, glass gems, stained glass, mirror, and ball chain to create a 16-inch mosaic mandala. You will become immersed in the symmetry and flow of this circular form as the creating becomes a form of meditation. Classes take place March 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XzZNqp.

Hutchins Consort Family Concert

The Hutchins Consort takes you on a musical journey through wildlife on March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Cats, bees and other species will be present. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IUOdTv.

Families Make History

Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day, every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GNkN7R.

Tour the Teten Farm House

One of the first homesteads in Olivenhain is now lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley. The home features original furniture as well as objects from the period. Visit it every Saturday in March from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GNkN7R.

The Game-Songwriters Get Together

Write a song to the title 'Daylight' or 'Break It Down' and show up to play it on March 10 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Solo, duo, ensembles welcomed. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GNkN7R.

KIDS! San Diego Poetry Annual Reading

Children contributing to the 2018-19 edition will share their work on March 10 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Enjoy refreshments and music by Francisco Bustos; meet workshop facilitators and the editorial team. All are invited to join the fun and support the community's talented young poets. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2TpHbKz.

Public farm tour

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of production methods and the innovative technology onsite at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the labyrinth, gardens, chickens, compost, food forest and vineyard. Please wear close-toed shoes and a sun hat. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2H2PUfS.

Calla Lily Acrylic Beginner Painting

Ever wondered how to capture a beautiful Calla Lily on canvas? If so, this class is for you. You'll receive step-by-step instructions. No drawing skills required. Templates will be supplied. The class takes place March 10 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XDpm9Q.

Encinitas School of Music Concert and Fundraiser

Enjoy great entertainment, food and beverages on March 10 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Lumberyard Tavern, 967 South Coast Highway 101. A silent auction of donated items will also be held. Proceeds will help with school operations and equipment. For more information, call 760-943-9480.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Green Book, Free Solo, The Princess Bride and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2NKu3KD.

Italian film

'L'ordine delle cose' ('The Order of Things') will be screened at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 Coast Highway 101, on March 14 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2TzoiET.