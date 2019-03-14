AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch donates to local veterans

In alignment with the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia branch theme of "Time for Action," Program Director Patricia Johnson-Khalifa called on AAUW branch members to support veterans in our community who are experiencing homelessness or are challenged by lack of community resources. Local branch members responded by donating gloves, mittens, scarves, and knit caps. Roy Gardiner with Interfaith Community Services in Oceanside gratefully accepted the donations and will make sure that those in need will receive the items.

For more information about the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of AAUW, visit https://delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia branch membership chair, Michele McNeil, at membership@aauwdml.org

— Submitted news release