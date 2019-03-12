Award given to student by San Dieguito Art Guild

Anushka Iyer, an art student Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego was awarded a certificate and a check for $100 by Judy Salinsky, Publicity Co-chair of the San Dieguito Art Guild, on March 2.

“Any form of creative expression is undoubtedly necessary in my life — as speaking in words never seems to capture the whole feeling quite the same way a painting would. Every piece I make embodies some kind of emotion I feel at the time, whether it is towards an event, another person, or even myself. I’ve been sharing my stories and thoughts to the world for quite some time now and can say, without hesitation, that I wouldn’t be who I am today without art”, says Anushka.

The certificate and check was the second of eight that will be awarded in the Guild’s 2019 fiscal year. The initiative was suggested and organized by Jeffrey R. Brosbe, SDAG board member and retired drama teacher who taught in the San Dieguito School District.

The award to middle and high school students is in keeping with the guild’s mission statement: SDAG is dedicated to furthering artistic understanding and fostering artistic growth of members and the community at large by promoting interest, education, knowledge and skills in the visual arts.

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists, operates the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103. For more information, visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.

— Submitted news release