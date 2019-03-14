Encinitas events this week (March 15)

This March 16 Storytelling Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library. Courtesy

Storytelling Festival

This March 16 event features multiple professional and community storytellers for pre-school, children, families and adults from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Participate in workshops, an “open mic” event and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tVsWOY.

Living Wall/Vertical Garden

Learn the basics of planting a 10-inch-by-20-inch vertical living wall made out of succulents on March 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2EJXRTn.

St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble concert

The St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble will present a special concert at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas, on Sunday, March 24, at 12 p.m. The Russian quartet will perform “Sacred Songs of the Nations” and traditional Russian folksongs, including works by Rachmaninov, Mozart, and Hassler. A freewill donation for the benefit of the ensemble will be requested.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is located at 890 Balour Dr., Encinitas, www.standrewsepiscopal.org, 760-753-3017

Got Green?

Gather ideas on how to live a more sustainable lifestyle with organic gardening tips, plant-based cooking demos, vegan food vendors, live entertainment and a Green Marketplace on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2EJXRTn.

The Language of Seeing: Oil Painting with Alex Schaefer

Learn the process of painting step by step from start to finish on Wednesdays through May 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1578 South El Camino Real. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Jc49kv.

Mixed Media with Susan Wickstrand

For adults, 18 and older, learn the use of a variety of mediums and techniques to create inspiring collage works on Wednesdays through May 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1578 South El Camino Real. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Jc49kv.

San Dieguito Academy presents ‘Trials’

This spring, students of San Dieguito High School Academy will be performing Trials, a student-written and directed show by seniors Colin Gasperoni and Sophia Papalia. Performances run March 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theater.

All shows will be performed at the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, in Encinitas. Tickets are available for purchase at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. The house opens at 6:30 p.m. and curtain times are 7 p.m. all evenings.

Forgiveness Mini-Workshop

Forgiveness Mini-Workshop / Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: In this interactive workshop Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen will address what makes forgiving so difficult and what gets in the way of forgiving. She will address it from the perspective of the specific forgiveness challenges participants bring to the workshop. Bring your specific issues, questions, and concerns to the workshop. $10-$20 suggested donation. At Dr. Cohen’s home office in Encinitas. Space is limited. RSVP at (760) 753-0733 to reserve your space and for address. https://janecohencounseling.com/events/

‘Sacred Songs of the Nations’

The St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble will present a special concert at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, on March 24 at noon. The Russian quartet will perform “Sacred Songs of the Nations” and traditional Russian folksongs, including works by Rachmaninov, Mozart, and Hassler. A freewill donation for the benefit of the ensemble will be requested. For more information, visit www.standrewsepiscopal.org.

LIFE Film: ‘A Royal Affair’

A young queen, who is married to an insane king, falls secretly in love with her physician, and together they start a revolution that changes the nation forever. The film will be screened March 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student conference room. For more information, visit lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Music By The Sea: Latsos Piano Duo

Giorgi Latso, Georgian-American pianist/composer, and Anna Fedorova, from Russia, are winners of international competitions and highly regarded piano virtuosos on the international classical music scene. They have performed four-hands piano recitals and concerts with orchestras in Europe, Russia, America and Asia. They will perform Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, Schubert’s Fantasia for Four Hands, Scriabin Etudes, and works by Rachmaninoff on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2TpZeB5.

West African Dance

L.A. choreographer, Kara Mack, who has performed at the Grammy awards with rapper, Kendrick Lamar, will lead this class on March 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SOCpSj.

The Hutchins Consort: Fiddle Fest

Fiddle Fest will be a celebration of fiddle tunes, with Holst’s St. Pauls Suite. It will take place March 15 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IZ4qal.

Families Make History

Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XCoOB8.

Tour The Teten Farm House

One of the first homesteads in Olivenhain is now lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley. The home features original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in March from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XCoOB8.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Green Book, Free Solo, The Princess Bride and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2NKu3KD.

Blood drive

24 Hour Fitness in Encinitas will host a blood drive, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, on March 23 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 455 Santa Fe Drive. Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB.

‘Wax & Wine 2019’

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents “Wax & Wine 2019” at the Knorr Candle Shoppe in Del Mar Sunday, March 24 from 2-5 p.m. Wax & Wine guests will savor gourmet bites from Urban Kitchen Catering. Wines and craft beers chosen by experts will pair with these amazing dishes.

Topaz will serenade guests with live violin and classic guitar as they stroll among the lush gardens of Knorr. Artisan David Ramirez will show guests how to make their own beeswax candle to take home.

Knorr Candle Shoppe is located at 14906 Via De La Valle, Del Mar. For more information and to register, visit sdrvc.org.

Randy Noojin in ‘Seeger’ at North Coast Rep

‘Seeger,’ written and performed by Randy Noojin, will be held at North Coast Rep in Solana Beach Monday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand, Seeger is a multimedia solo show about America’s beloved folksinger/activist Pete Seeger, where he uses his signature songs, including, “If I Had a Hammer,” “Turn, Turn, Turn,” “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” “Bring Em Home,” “We Shall Overcome,” and “Guantanamera,” to tell the story of his personal struggles for free speech in America.

To buy tickets call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

23rd Annual Meet The Chefs

The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs event will be held Sunday April 14, 1:30-4 p.m., at Hilton San Diego Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. VIP entry and reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This event treats guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also includes auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect.

For tickets and more information, visit casadeamparo.org/events/

Del Mar Wine Tasting - 2019 Family Winemakers

Family Winemakers will host its annual tasting of family-produced and hard-to-find California wines on Sunday, March 17, 2-5 p.m., at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Activity Center. The Sunday tasting is a one-day event of award-winning small, family-owned wineries that create wines from many of the state’s fabled wine growing regions. Great wine=a family tradition!

To purchase tickets: 19sdconsumer.eventbrite.com or visit familywinemakers.org/taste

NC Rep Theatre School: “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the side-splitting musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” March 28-31. This “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” edition features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle. Performances are Thursday, March 28, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 29, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 30, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and March 31, 2 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org. North Coast Rep Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D in Solana Beach.

Art Alive exhibition at San Diego Museum of Art

The San Diego Museum of Art will hold the 38th annual Art Alive exhibition April 11-14. As the museum’s signature fundraiser and a highly anticipated spring tradition, the event features nearly 100 floral designers’ interpretations of famous works of art throughout the museum, filling the galleries with a brilliant crescendo of color and scent. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.SDMArt.org.

Celebrating Bernstein

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus celebrates Leonard Bernstein in a concert filled with juxtapositions of light and dark March 16-17. Included in the program is the rarely performed Symphony No. 3, subtitled “Kaddish,” Laurie San Martin’s “nights bright days” and Beethoven’s “Eighth Symphony.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Tickets from $18. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

Brunch with a Princess

The Lodge at Torrey Pines hosts a meet-and-greet brunch with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere musical, “Diana,” 10 a.m. Sunday, March 17 at The Lodge, 11480 North Torrey Pines Road. Cast members will also perform musical numbers from the show. $110 per person (all-inclusive). nightout.com/events/diana- cast-meet-and-greet-brunch

Author talk/Voices for Children benefit

Voices for Children and Warwick’s books will host “An Afternoon with Gretchen Rubin,” the first of a new Author Luncheon Series partnership between the two organizations. The event features lunch, conversation and book signing. Proceeds in part benefit Voices for Children. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 at UC San Diego Atkinson pavilion, off Muir Lane. speakupnow.org

Laugh it Up