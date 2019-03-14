Encinitas events this week (March 15)

Storytelling Festival

This March 16 event features multiple professional and community storytellers for pre-school, children, families and adults from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Participate in workshops, an "open mic" event and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tVsWOY.

Succulent Bunny

Take home a charming succulent bunny that you make yourself on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Please bring small clippers. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2EJXRTn.

Living Wall/Vertical Garden

Learn the basics of planting a 10-inch-by-20-inch vertical living wall made out of succulents on March 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2EJXRTn.

Got Green?

Gather ideas on how to live a more sustainable lifestyle with organic gardening tips, plant-based cooking demos, vegan food vendors, live entertainment and a Green Marketplace on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2EJXRTn.

The Language of Seeing: Oil Painting with Alex Schaefer

Learn the process of painting step by step from start to finish on Wednesdays through May 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1578 South El Camino Real. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Jc49kv.

Mixed Media with Susan Wickstrand

For adults, 18 and older, learn the use of a variety of mediums and techniques to create inspiring collage works on Wednesdays through May 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1578 South El Camino Real. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Jc49kv.

San Dieguito Academy presents 'Trials'

This spring, students of San Dieguito High School Academy will be performing Trials, a student-written and directed show by seniors Colin Gasperoni and Sophia Papalia. Performances run March 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theater.

All shows will be performed at the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, in Encinitas. Tickets are available for purchase at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. The house opens at 6:30 p.m. and curtain times are 7 p.m. all evenings.

‘Sacred Songs of the Nations’

The St. Petersburg Men's Ensemble will present a special concert at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, on March 24 at noon. The Russian quartet will perform "Sacred Songs of the Nations" and traditional Russian folksongs, including works by Rachmaninov, Mozart, and Hassler. A freewill donation for the benefit of the ensemble will be requested. For more information, visit www.standrewsepiscopal.org.

LIFE Film: 'A Royal Affair'

A young queen, who is married to an insane king, falls secretly in love with her physician, and together they start a revolution that changes the nation forever. The film will be screened March 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student conference room. For more information, visit lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Music By The Sea: Latsos Piano Duo

Giorgi Latso, Georgian-American pianist/composer, and Anna Fedorova, from Russia, are winners of international competitions and highly regarded piano virtuosos on the international classical music scene. They have performed four-hands piano recitals and concerts with orchestras in Europe, Russia, America and Asia. They will perform Brahms' Hungarian Dances, Schubert's Fantasia for Four Hands, Scriabin Etudes, and works by Rachmaninoff on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2TpZeB5.

West African Dance

L.A. choreographer, Kara Mack, who has performed at the Grammy awards with rapper, Kendrick Lamar, will lead this class on March 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SOCpSj.

The Hutchins Consort: Fiddle Fest

Fiddle Fest will be a celebration of fiddle tunes, with Holst's St. Pauls Suite. It will take place March 15 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IZ4qal.

Families Make History

Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XCoOB8.

Tour The Teten Farm House

One of the first homesteads in Olivenhain is now lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley. The home features original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in March from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XCoOB8.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Green Book, Free Solo, The Princess Bride and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2NKu3KD.

Blood drive

24 Hour Fitness in Encinitas will host a blood drive, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, on March 23 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 455 Santa Fe Drive. Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB.