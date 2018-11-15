Encinitas events this week (Nov. 16)

For more Encinitas events and information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2yTaSYM

Holiday Street Fair

The Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, along South Coast Highway 101, between D and J Streets, will be held Sunday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes more than 450 booths to visit, plus dozens of unique downtown Encinitas retailers, ideal for holiday shopping. Enjoy live music on the Beer Garden Stage and Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, plus dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage. All kinds of animals are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OJUPln. The event is presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association.

LIFE lecture: The FBI and Politics

MiraCosta Professor Pat Connolly, a retired FBI special agent, will discuss the impact of politics on the day-to-day operations of the FBI on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in the student conference room. He will provide his perspective while challenging the audience to voice their views in order to develop a better understanding. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

SDA Parents’ Night Out Fundraiser

This event on Nov. 16 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion San Dieguito Post 416, 210 F Street, aims to raise funds for the San Dieguito High School Academy Boys’ Water Polo Team. Music by the Saltlickers, a local band playing their own blues and rock tunes as well as covers. Food will be available to purchase. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Pueye5.

Lux Opening reception: Rachel Mica Weiss

Be the first to see the work of Rachel Mica Weiss and meet the artist at the opening reception at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real, on Nov. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will include live music, drinks, and incredible art from the Brooklyn-based installation artist and sculptor. Her sculptural practice incorporates stone, cast forms, and wood constructions, as well as textile languages to generate works embedded with gravity and tension. Her installation practice is rooted in the craft of weaving. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2z36wOX.

SD Art Guild Holiday Bazaar

The San Dieguito Art Guild presents the eighth annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The event includes shopping for hand-made gifts galore by professional artists. It offers affordable artwork, paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints and more while enjoying hot apple cider and delicious treats. This is a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items. There will also be a silent auction of artworks donated by local artists where the proceeds help support the Off Track Gallery. For more information, visit https://sandieguitoartguild.com.

West African Dance

Dance North County is honored to have Mouminatou Camara, former principal dancer for Les Ballet Africains, lead the class on Nov. 16 from 7 to 8;30 p.m. at 533 Encinitas Boulevard, suite 100. Mouminatou currently teaches at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be accompanied by fabulous percussionists for the class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RRtiQJ.

Music by the Sea: Quinta Essentia

Quinta Essentia is among Brazil’s leading chamber music ensembles. The recorder consort of four brilliant musicians playing ancient and modern instruments from the recorder family, inspires audiences worldwide. Their concerts are a celebration of musical virtuosity, performing the great classics, to popular music of today. They will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PVXddc.

Poinsettia Greenhouse Tours

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how lovely poinsettias are grown for the holidays. Tour times: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 17; and noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 Don’t forget to bring your camera. Wiedner's Gardens, 695 Normandy Road, Encinitas. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QFLnku.

BobFest: A Bob Dylan Celebration

This event is a celebration of Nobel Prize Laureate and cultural icon, Bob Dylan, including a concert featuring top local musicians, a look at Dylan’s visual art, a panel discussion, family story time, and a poetry writing workshop. It will take place Nov. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zPiJXa.

LITVAK Dance Fall Concert

Encinitas’ new dance company is dedicated to making and presenting quality contemporary dance. Eight core dancers will perform works by local and visiting artists: Amanda Nora Legbeti, Eric Geiger, Madboots Dance, Teresa Jankovic and LITVAKdance artistic director, Sadie Weinberg. The concert will take place on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at San Dieguito Academy’s Liggett Theatre, 800 Santa Fe Drive. Fontaine Laing will also the piano. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Q1LHNG.

Huda Al-Marashi Book Launch

Come out for the launch party of local Encinitas author, Huda Al-Marashi’s Iraqi-American memoir, “First Comes Marriage: My Not-So-Typical American Love Story,” on Nov. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. When Huda meets Hadi, the boy she will ultimately marry, she is 6 years old. Both are the American-born children of Iraqi immigrants, who grew up on opposite ends of California. Author comments with a Q&A at 7:30 p.m. A book sale and signing to follow the Q&A. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DkYP9.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo, The Royal Tenenbaums and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2B3vNK7.

Volunteers needed

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for Saturday volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). They require one 4-hour shift per week. Volunteers will process customer

purchases and price and sort donated merchandise. If you are interested, contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943 -9921. All profits go directly to Hospice for care and assistance to those in need.

Blood drive at Ecke YMCA

Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, will hold a mobile blood drive Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.at 200 Saxony Rd., Encinitas, 92024 - Parking lot. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entree (up to $14), courtesy of The Broken Yolk.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

‘Lighting of the Forum’ set for Nov. 24

The holiday season officially gets underway with “The Lighting of the Forum” -- a festive evening of fun for the whole family at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 16th Annual “Lighting of the Forum” will include a live stage show featuring “Upstream” -- Holiday music with a Caribbean sound from 6 to 7 p.m., Santa’s Grand Arrival at 7:20 p.m. and Holiday Light Show and Magical Snowfall just after Santa flips the switch to light the tree. Santa will be welcomed in style with an escort by members of the La Costa Canyon High School Marching Band.

Complimentary refreshments will be served after the tree lighting provided by some of the restaurants at The Forum Carlsbad. Prize drawings, held after the tree lighting and throughout the rest of the evening, will give guests the chance to get a jump on their holiday shopping or just to treat themselves.

Once Santa fulfills his tree lighting duties and oversees the Holiday Light Show and Magical Snowfall, he will visit with children on the stage for the rest of the event listening to gift requests.

Address: 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit www.eventsforumcarlsbad.com

Fall Racing Season continues

The Fall Racing Season continues through Dec. 2 at the Del Mar Race Track. A variety of events are being held in addition to the races. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

Disney’s Family Volunteer Day in Gonzales Canyon

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy for a Disney’s Family Volunteer Day event Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers will be planting native plants in what will become a demonstration garden in Gonzales Canyon. Register at bit.ly/2DB9kGY

Direct questions to Sami Collins at sami@sdcanyonlands.org, (619) 920-9134.

Warwick’s book launch: A Holocaust survivor’s story of hope, courage and resilience

In her remarkable memoir “Memories, Miracles & Meaning” written at age 95, Fanny Krasner Lebovits recounts her inspirational and emotional story of survival during the Holocaust. She recalls her heartbreaking and triumphant memories, her belief in miracles, and outlines the insights and meaning she has drawn from those experiences.

A book launch will be held Sunday, Nov. 18, from noon-2 p.m. at Warwick’s in La Jolla (7812 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, 92037). Can’t make it to the book signing at Warwick’s? You can pre-order Memories, Miracles & Meaning – Insight of a Holocaust Survivor directly from the publisher, Mascot Books: bit.ly/2PfrNiq

The book will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble in mid-November.

REI #OptOutside Hike to Piedras Pintadas

In partnership with REI #OptOutside, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is leading a hike on the Piedras Pintadas (painted rocks) trail on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Piedras Pintadas Trail is filled with interpretive exhibits that describe the life and culture of the Kumeyaay people who lived in this area for thousands of years. The trail takes hikers close to the shoreline of Bernardo Bay and provides plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing. To register, https://sdrvc2018optoutside.eventbrite.com

Village Church Community Theater presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Village Church Community Theater in Rancho Santa Fe will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

For additional details and to purchase tickets visit the webpage at: villagechurchcommunitytheater.org