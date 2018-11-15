Encinitas events this week (Nov. 16)

For more Encinitas events and information, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2yTaSYM

Holiday street fair

This event along South Coast Highway 101, between D and J Streets, on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes more than 450 booths to visit, plus dozens of unique downtown Encinitas retailers, ideal for holiday shopping. Enjoy live music on the Beer Garden Stage and Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, plus dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage. All kinds of animals are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OJUPln.

LIFE lecture: The FBI and Politics

MiraCosta Professor Pat Connolly, a retired FBI special agent, will discuss the impact of politics on the day-to-day operations of the FBI on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in the student conference room. He will provide his perspective while challenging the audience to voice their views in order to develop a better understanding. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

SDA Parents' Night Out Fundraiser

This event on Nov. 16 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion San Dieguito Post 416, 210 F Street, aims to raise funds for the San Dieguito High School Academy Boys' Water Polo Team. Music by the Saltlickers, a local band playing their own blues and rock tunes as well as covers. Food will be available to purchase. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Pueye5.

Opening reception: Rachel Mica Weiss

Be the first to see the work of Rachel Mica Weiss and meet the artist at the opening reception at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real, on Nov. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will include live music, drinks, and incredible art from the Brooklyn-based installation artist and sculptor. Her sculptural practice incorporates stone, cast forms, and wood constructions, as well as textile languages to generate works embedded with gravity and tension. Her installation practice is rooted in the craft of weaving. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2z36wOX.

Holiday Bazaar

The San Dieguito Art Guild presents the eighth annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The event includes shopping for hand-made gifts galore by professional artists. It offers affordable artwork, paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints and more while enjoying hot apple cider and delicious treats. This is a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items. There will also be a silent auction of artworks donated by local artists where the proceeds help support the Off Track Gallery. For more information, visit https://sandieguitoartguild.com.

West African Dance

Dance North County is honored to have Mouminatou Camara, former principal dancer for Les Ballet Africains, lead the class on Nov. 16 from 7 to 8;30 p.m. at 533 Encinitas Boulevard, suite 100. Mouminatou currently teaches at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be accompanied by fabulous percussionists for the class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RRtiQJ.

Music by the Sea: Quinta Essentia

Quinta Essentia is among Brazil's leading chamber music ensembles. The recorder consort of four brilliant musicians playing ancient and modern instruments from the recorder family, inspires audiences worldwide. Their concerts are a celebration of musical virtuosity, performing the great classics, to popular music of today. They will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PVXddc.

Poinsettia Greenhouse Tours

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how lovely poinsettias are grown for the holidays. Tour times: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 17; and noon and 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 Don't forget to bring your camera. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QFLnku.

BobFest: A Bob Dylan Celebration

This event is a celebration of Nobel Prize Laureate and cultural icon, Bob Dylan, including a concert featuring top local musicians, a look at Dylan's visual art, a panel discussion, family story time, and a poetry writing workshop. It will take place Nov. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zPiJXa.

LITVAK Dance Fall Concert

Encinitas' new dance company is dedicated to making and presenting quality contemporary dance. Eight core dancers will perform works by local and visiting artists: Amanda Nora Legbeti, Eric Geiger, Madboots Dance, Teresa Jankovic and LITVAKdance artistic director, Sadie Weinberg. The concert will take place on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at San Dieguito Academy's Liggett Theatre, 800 Santa Fe Drive. Fontaine Laing will also the piano. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Q1LHNG.

Huda Al-Marashi Book Launch

Come out for the launch party of local Encinitas author, Huda Al-Marashi's Iraqi-American memoir, "First Comes Marriage: My Not-So-Typical American Love Story," on Nov. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. When Huda meets Hadi, the boy she will ultimately marry, she is 6 years old. Both are the American-born children of Iraqi immigrants, who grew up on opposite ends of California. Author comments with a Q&A at 7:30 p.m. A book sale and signing to follow the Q&A. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DkYP9.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo, The Royal Tenenbaums and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2B3vNK7.