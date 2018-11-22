Encinitas events this week (Nov. 23)

For more information and events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2PFX66c.

West African Dance

The class on Nov. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will be led by San Diego teacher/dancer/choreographer Aminisha Cunningham. She has been the master teacher of many African Dance teachers in this region as well as beginners. The class, at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard, will be accompanied by fabulous percussionists. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PBNFot.

Small Business Saturday

Live music, free festivities and holiday shopping discounts all make this celebration of small business the place to be on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Coast Highway 101. Shoppers will also receive a limited edition print that shows your town pride.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2S3sWXk.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra will be joined by soprano Katie Polit and the Villa Musica Community Chorus to perform "Sounds of the Season" featuring festive holiday selections on Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The orchestra will perform holiday favorites including The Christmas Song, Jingle Bells Forever, Winter Wonderland, Russian Christmas Music, among others. Operatic soprano Katie Polit will perform O Holy Night and the Villa Musica Chorus will sing selections from The Polar Express as well as lead an audience sing-along of well-known carols. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military and $25 per family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra, conducted by Dan Swem, is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Chase Morrin

Pianist Chase Morrin will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Dec. 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

Book Sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a book sale Dec. 1. Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CDs for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org for more information.

Kringle Mingle

Santa is coming to visit Cardiff-by-the-Sea on Dec. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. in his vintage “Camera Camper” sleigh sponsored by Cal Coast Credit Union at the North Courtyard of Cardiff Town Center, 2033 San Elijo Avenue, for Kringle Mingle. Hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street, you’ll be greeted by Santa’s elves at the free community holiday celebration that will have festive activities for children from ages 1 to 105. There will be free photos with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m., children’s craft pavilion featuring a young a local origami artist will be teaching you to "Know When to Fold Em" and live musical performances by kid’s favorite bands Hullabaloo and Bucket Ruckus. Warm savory soup from Rimel's, scrumptious holiday treats from VG Donuts and Seaside Market, and Sambazon acai bowls will be provided to curb appetites. Hot coffee from Starbucks Cardiff and hot chocolate for the kiddos from Cardiff 101. Drink up for a cause at the Lost Abbey Confessional, they will be hosting a Happy Hour fundraiser to benefit the Cardiff community from 1 to 5 p.m. For the big finale, we will be flipping the switch at 5 p.m. for the festive tree lighting ceremony supported by County of San Diego Community Enhancement funding and Teresa and Don Barth. For more information, visit www.cardiff101.com.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local amateur and professional guitarists, will perform in concert Nov. 30 at 7:30 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. The orchestra will perform favorite Christmas and holiday music including classical, jazzy and contemporary pieces. Selections include those by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Handel and Bach. For more information, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com.

SCAN Health Plan Enrollment

Turning 65? Time to Enroll! Come learn about the Basics of Medicare on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Already in Medicare? Annual enrollment into SCAN Health plan is in full swing. Ana Dhillon, a licensed health insurance agent and SCAN Health plan representative will be available to answer your questions. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information, call 760-487-1700.

Small Business 101

Get the information you need to know to start a small business on Nov. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Encinitas City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. A panel of experts representatives from the San Diego Law Library and the City of Encinitas Business Registration Department will present information and be available to answer questions. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2S5cqGi.

Mr. & Mrs. Something

Benjamin "Bino" and Chelsea Peck, guitars and vocals, will perform at the Encinitas LIbrary, 540 Cornish Drive, on Nov. 28 from noon to 12:50 p.m. Weaving the soulful passion of blues with the honesty of folk, the duo offers a refreshing taste of hope that feels like coming home. Since 2012 they have written and performed their own music. How rare and wonderful when the same two voices and the same two lives sing together in harmony. They now perform full-time and are on a West Coast tour. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BnQ7pY.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

The Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, will screen the award-winning 1962 movie on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Bring your own dinner or snacks. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PI23vs.

Natural Meditation with Lama Tenzin Sherpa