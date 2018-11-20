CRC announces partnership with Bastyr University

Community Resource Center (CRC) and Bastyr University California have partnered together to develop and deliver nutrition and wellness education to local households in need.

Community Resource Center distributes over 480,000 pounds of rescued food annually at their center, an essential resource for 400 monthly participants, including families, seniors and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Master of Science in Nutrition for Wellness (MSNW) curriculum

As part of Bastyr University’s Master of Science in Nutrition for Wellness (MSNW) curriculum, four students were selected to participate in a collaborative capstone project at CRC’s food and nutrition center. The students are developing an original nutrition education program to deliver to participating households. This project gives Bastyr students the opportunity to develop tools for communicating information in easy-to-understand ways that can transform the lives of CRC’s participants.

"I like getting in touch with the community and helping those that can benefit from the surplus of food that tends to be wasted,” states Bastyr University student, Kristina Valbuena. “It's really rewarding to help out."

Improving the health of low-income households in need

CRC’s new executive director, John Van Cleef, says, “Bastyr University is an excellent partner in our commitment to pursuing holistic well-being for those we serve as part of our mission of creating paths to safety, stability and self-sufficiency. Today, obesity and related chronic diseases are on the rise, and we appreciate this nutrition program that will help our participants to make positive lifestyle changes.”

CRC board member, Elizabeth Leonard, says, “The John and Elizabeth Leonard Family Foundation is proud to have supported the collaboration and initiative between CRC’s nutrition-focused efforts and the expertise of Bastyr University.”