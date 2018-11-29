Encinitas events this week (Nov. 30)

Holiday Parade

For the 61st year, Encinitas will kick off the holiday season at the Encinitas Holiday Parade on Dec. 1, with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. and the parade at 5:30 p.m. This year's theme is Botanical Oasis and honors Grand Marshall Julian Duval. Thousands of people will be on floats, on foot, in cars, and marching in bands while tens of thousands cheer them along Coast Highway 101. Many of the nearly 100 parade entries aim to win a prize in one of the judged categories for lights, creativity, performance, music, spirit and overall impression. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Q5MWw8.

LIFE Foreign Film: Chunhyang

This film is based on the 13th-century folktale of a stunningly beautiful young woman torn between the man she loves and the governor she's obligated to marry. The movie flashes back and forth between the singer's presentation and scenes of Mongryong, a young nobleman who falls captive to the beauty of the commoner Chunhyang. It will be screened on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student conference room on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Heritage Tree Lighting

The city-designated Heritage Tree, a 90-foot-tall towering Norfolk Island pine tree, will be covered in LED lights during the holidays in the Moonlight Beach parking lot. It was planted in 1952 by John & Peter Danforth as a Mother's Day gift for their mother Jane. Enjoy live music by theNorth Coast Singers, caroling, refreshments and good cheer. The tree will be lit Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2r9WWVW.

Holiday Bazaar by the San Dieguito Art Guild

Enjoy hot apple cider, yummy treats, a raffle, silent auction, and art for sale by Guild artists, including paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints and more on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KF0sAI.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie.Classes take place at Scripps Hospital, 354 Santa Fe Drive, in the Brain Injury Treatment room at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 1and 15; and at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. For more information, email pimstone.deborah@scrippshealth.org.

Cardiff Kringle Mingle

Cardiff 101 Mainstreet invites you to a special holiday celebration with Santa in his vintage "Camera Camper"sleigh with pictures, children's craft pavilion, live musical performances by kid favorite bands, food and drink, gift basket drawing, and a festive tree lighting ceremony. The event will take place Dec. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Cardiff Town Center, 2031 San Elijo Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2P9OOhU.

Encinitas Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

Candy canes leap through the air, giant mice doing battle with toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes, and the Nutcracker transforms into a handsome prince. This classic show, choreographed to the music of Tchaikovsky, will be performed Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. at Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1250Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Colorful scenery, dazzling costumes, unmatched choreography and extraordinary dancers make this production the best in North County. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2FOzeJ7.

Chase Morrin

Chase Morrin, a pianist, composer, and educator, will explore music by some of his heroes, such as Danilo Perez, Thelonius Monk and Tigran Hamasyan on Dec. 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SiYUiy.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2rdgEA5.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library present their holiday book and bake sale, Saturday, December 8m from 9:30 to 3:30 in the Cardiff by the Sea Library Community Room and Book Nook, 2081 Newcastle Avenue in Cardiff. All books, including collectibles, and all media will be half price, and wonderful homemade baked goods will be available for purchase for eating and gifting. All proceeds go to support the Cardiff Library and its programs. For more information, visit www.friendscardifflibrary.org.