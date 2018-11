Members of the public are invited to join the City's Traffic Engineering Division to discuss potential street modifications, including changes to existing street striping and parking along Liverpool Drive and Chesterfield Drive.

The meeting will take place Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Encinitas City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Rl5HIt.