Arts for Learning San Diego to present programs in Encinitas

Arts for Learning San Diego (A4LSD) will present a series of four, arts-based literacy programs at the Encinitas Library this winter season. Designed to engage family members of all ages, each 90-minute “Family Arts and Literacy Connection” program offers a performance by a renowned local storyteller, and/or a hands-on art activity led by a renown local artist, followed by a free book giveaway. Each program focuses on a pre-selected theme which is exemplified in the book, offering families an opportunity to explore and express their personal and shared traditions through literature and art. Funded by a City of Encinitas Community grant, all supplies, performers, and books have been carefully selected by A4LSD and the San Diego County Library, and are provided to program attendees, free of charge.

The programs are:

Dec. 11 – Stories of Celebration from Around the World

Dec. 18 – Holiday Stories

Jan. 30 – Stories of Courage and Equality

Feb. 6 – Family Art with Heart

Seating is limited for each program in the “Family Arts and Literacy Connection” series and registration is required. For more information on the themes, activities, and performers for each session, visit www.sdcl.org/branch-calendars.html#EN, or stop by the Encinitas Library.