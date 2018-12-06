Encinitas events this week (Dec. 7)

The Holiday Makers Market will be held Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park. Courtesy

For a full list of events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2Qwr9Nm.

Holiday Makers Market

Join surfing Santa and talented local artists and artisans offering everything from jewelry, cards, art, furniture, handbags, home decor, soap, pottery, and more on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Enjoy do-it-yourself craft activities and live acoustic music. All makers will be donating a portion of their sales to chosen charities. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KWumjS.

Off Track Gallery Artist Reception

The Off Track Gallery presents an artists reception Dec. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 937 South Coast Highway 101. The event will feature jewelry by Dolores Renner, photography by John Tsumas, and an award ceremony for winners of the Annual Small Image Show. All artwork will be 10 percent off all day until closing. For more information, visit www.sandieguitoartguild.com.

Volunteer with the Food Cycle Program

Make a difference in zero waste efforts in the community and develop your composting skills at the same time as you work alongside the Solana Centers experts on Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. Volunteers help the center process food scraps from around the County, diverting them from the landfill and turning them back into a nutritious soil amendment. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zJ8W5I.

What Can We Know? with Matthew Wion, PhD.

Can we trust our experience of reality? Can we rely on our memories? What about other kinds of knowledge? Join the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon as they examine the limits of human perception and whether there is any way to know what reality truly is. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PiPwcQ.

Open Studio Holiday Art Sale

You are invited to artist Rodney McCoubrey's open studio where you will find great prices on artwork made from recycled materials, from trash to treasure, on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 844 Del Rio Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2rn6RHL.

North Coast Rep to present musical drama ‘Always...Patsy Cline’

In a departure from the usual holiday fare, North Coast Repertory Theatre presents ‘Always...Patsy Cline,” Dec. 12- Dec. 30, a dramatic musical experience certain to thrill fans of the iconic singer. Based on the touching story of Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, a fan who continued a correspondence with her to the end of her life, this song-filled valentine has garnered enormous success throughout the United States. Enjoy a host of enduring Cline hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.” Because of the limited run, it’s wise to order tickets early.

“Always...Patsy Cline” begins Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. It will play Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and a Thursday matinee on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m., through Dec. 30. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Opening Reception: Stacie Birky Green

The artwork consists of reclaimed wood, showing extinct and endangered species of birds. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on Dec. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UfqChK.

Art N Soul on 101 Holiday Party

This event on Dec. 8 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 633 South Coast Highway 101 features new art, jewelry and fashion. With music, food, beverages, interactive art and an opportunity drawing. Proceeds benefit ArtReach San Diego. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ecxtnv.

Elks National Hoop Shoot

The Elks have offered a great free throw contest for youth, ages 8-13, through the Hoop Shoot program for more than 45 years. The next event takes place Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Boulevard. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Eg2Xcz.

Artist Talk: Ashley V. Blalock

Experience a unique opportunity as featured local artist Ashley V. Blalock leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process on Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. It will be a fun evening with art discussion, drinks, and incredible art. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PlZNEW

Adopt-a-Family

On Dec. 8 from 9:20 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos (BGCSM), 1 Positive Place in San Marcos, will host Adopt-A-Family, a program to help families celebrate the holidays. Prior to a gift exchange, families who are part of the program will enjoy an assortment of food and beverages, arts and crafts, and cookie decorating. If you would like to Adopt-A-Family this year or simply learn more about the program, please visit www.boysgirlsclubsm.org/adopt-a-family.

Getting to the Root of Feeling Overwhelmed

In this mini-workshop Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, Intuitive & Transformational Counselor, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner, Hypnotherapist, will address the underlying cause of feeling overwhelmed or that things are out-of-control -- from the NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) perspective. Bring the particular issues you are concerned about in your life to be addressed in this interactive workshop. $10 to $20 suggested donation. (Arrival time 2:45-3 p.m.) At Dr. Cohen's home office in Encinitas. Space is limited. RSVP at 760-753-0733 to reserve your space and for the address. For more information, visit www.janecohencounseling.com/events.

Jack Tempchin and Keith Harkin at La Paloma

As par of their "Keep On Rolling" Tour, songwriter Jack Tempchin and Keith Harkin (Celtic Thunder) Awill perform Dec. 11 at La Paloma Theatre, 8 p.m. Tickets $35-$75 https://bit.ly/2yd3ZBo

471 S. Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024

Book and Bake Sale at Cardiff Library

The Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library present their holiday book and bake sale, Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Cardiff by the Sea Library Community Room and Book Nook, 2081 Newcastle Avenue in Cardiff. All books, including collectibles, and all media will be half price, and wonderful homemade baked goods will be available for purchase for eating and gifting. All proceeds go to support the Cardiff Library and its programs. For more information, visit www.friendscardifflibrary.org.

'Sounds of the Season'

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra will be joined by soprano Katie Polit and the Villa Musica Community Chorus to perform "Sounds of the Season" featuring festive holiday selections on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform holiday favorites including The Christmas Song, Jingle Bells Forever, Winter Wonderland, Russian Christmas Music, among others. Operatic soprano Katie Polit will perform O Holy Night and the Villa Musica Chorus will sing selections from The Polar Express as well as lead an audience sing-along of well-known carols. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra, conducted by Dan Swem, is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Panel Discussion: Everyday Racism in America

Friday,Dec. 7, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free.

Panel Discussion: Everyday Racism in America. A panel of MiraCosta students, led by Cynthia Rice, MiraCosta’s associate vice president of Institutional Advancement, and Alicia Lopez, sociology professor, will share the micro-aggressions, discrimination, and outright racism uniquely experienced as students of color. By describing their experiences they will help us realize that “white privilege doesn’t mean your life hasn’t been hard; it means that your skin color isn’t one of the things making it harder.” Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Holiday Party and Potluck

Join the Heritage Ranch for a potluck on the patio on Dec. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zIiA8t.

Star Theatre presents ‘Annie’

The popular musical “Annie” will once again be presented at the historic Star Theatre in downtown Oceanside, giving a whole new generation the chance to experience this classical musical about never giving up hope. Boasting one of Broadway’s most memorable scores, including “It’s a Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Never Fully Dressed without a Smile,” and the ever-optimistic “Tomorrow,” “Annie” is a delightful theatrical experience for the entire family. For online tickets visit: startheatreco.com/star-theatre-shows. For special seating, please contact the theatre office at (760) 721-9983. “Annie” runs from Dec. 7-16.

Italian Film at La Paloma Theater

San Diego Italian Film Festival’s December film at La Paloma Theater will be held Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Film: Una donna per amica (A Woman As A Friend) by Director Giovanni Veronesi.

In Italian with English subtitles. “A romantic comedy dedicated to anyone who has ever loved a friend but not had the courage to say anything for fear of losing them.” Visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

$12 general admission; $8 members, students and active military with ID. Theater address: 471 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024.

Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights is being held now through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30. The garden in Encinitas has been transformed into a winter wonderland – Southern California style. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.