Encinitas events this week (Dec. 7)

Holiday Makers Market

Join surfing Santa and talented local artists and artisans offering everything from jewelry, cards, art, furniture, handbags, home decor, soap, pottery, and more on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Enjoy do-it-yourself craft activities and live acoustic music. All makers will be donating a portion of their sales to chosen charities. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KWumjS.

Artist reception

The Off Track Gallery presents an artists reception Dec. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 937 South Coast Highway 101. The event will feature jewelry by Dolores Renner, photography by John Tsumas, and an award ceremony for winners of the Annual Small Image Show. All artwork will be 10 percent off all day until closing. For more information, visit www.sandieguitoartguild.com.

Artist Talk: Ashley V. Blalock

Experience a unique opportunity as featured local artist Ashley V. Blalock leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process on Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. It will be a fun evening with art discussion, drinks, and incredible art. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PlZNEW.

Volunteer with the Food Cycle Program

Make a difference in zero waste efforts in the community and develop your composting skills at the same time as you work alongside the Solana Centers experts on Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. Volunteers help the center process food scraps from around the County, diverting them from the landfill and turning them back into a nutritious soil amendment. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zJ8W5I.

Panel discussion

A panel of MiraCosta students, led by Cynthia Rice, MiraCosta’s Associate Vice President of Institutional Advancement, and Alicia Lopez, Sociology Professor, will share the micro-aggressions, discrimination, and outright racism uniquely experienced as students of color on Dec. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student center conference room. By describing their experiences they will help attendees realize that “white privilege doesn’t mean your life hasn’t been hard; it means that your skin color isn’t one of the things making it harder.” For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

What Can We Know? with Matthew Wion, PhD.

Can we trust our experience of reality? Can we rely on our memories? What about other kinds of knowledge? Join the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon as they examine the limits of human perception and whether there is any way to know what reality truly is. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PiPwcQ.

Elks National Hoop Shoot

The Elks have offered a great free throw contest for youth, ages 8-13, through the Hoop Shoot program for more than 45 years. The next event takes place Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Boulevard. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Eg2Xcz.

Open Studio Holiday Art Sale

You are invited to artist Rodney McCoubrey's open studio where you will find great prices on artwork made from recycled materials, from trash to treasure, on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 844 Del Rio Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2rn6RHL.

Opening Reception: Stacie Birky Green

The artwork consists of reclaimed wood, showing extinct and endangered species of birds. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on Dec. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UfqChK.

Art N Soul on 101 Holiday Party

This event on Dec. 8 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 633 South Coast Highway 101 features new art, jewelry and fashion. With music, food, beverages, interactive art and an opportunity drawing. Proceeds benefit ArtReach San Diego. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ecxtnv.

Holiday party and potluck

Join the Heritage Ranch for a potluck on the patio on Dec. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zIiA8t.

Adopt-a-Family

On Dec. 8 from 9:20 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos (BGCSM), 1 Positive Place in San Marcos, will host Adopt-A-Family, a program to help families celebrate the holidays. Prior to a gift exchange, families who are part of the program will enjoy an assortment of food and beverages, arts and crafts, and cookie decorating. If you would like to Adopt-A-Family this year or simply learn more about the program, please visit www.boysgirlsclubsm.org/adopt-a-family.

'Una Donna Per Amica'

The San Diego Italian Film Festival presents a screening of "Una Donna Per Amica" ("A Woman as a Friend") on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the La Paloma Theater, 471 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

Getting to the Root of Feeling Overwhelmed

In this mini-workshop Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, Intuitive & Transformational Counselor, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner, Hypnotherapist will address the underlying cause of feeling overwhelmed or that things are out-of-control -- from the NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) perspective. Bring the particular issues you are concerned about in your life to be addressed in this interactive workshop. $10 to $20 suggested donation. (Arrival time 2:45-3:00pm) At Dr. Cohen's home office in Encinitas. Space is limited. RSVP at 760-753-0733 to reserve your space and for the address. For more information, visit www.janecohencounseling.com/events.