Encinitas events this week (Dec. 14)

The Nutcracker

Come see the dancers of Performing Arts Workshop and guest artists Preston Swovelin and Ryan Walker perform this holiday classic. Join Clara, her Godfather Drosselmeyer, Sugar Plum and others, as they embark upon a fantastical dancing journey through the Stahlbaum's Christmas Eve Party. Shows take place at the Traux Theatre, 400 Rancho Del Oro in Oceanside, on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2B74L3s.

Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights is being held now through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30. The garden in Encinitas has been transformed into a winter wonderland – Southern California style. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Garden of Lights also features live music, visits with Santa, snow for sledding every night, horse-drawn wagon rides (on selected evenings), food trucks, holiday crafts and marshmallow roasting. For more information visit www.sdbgarden.org.

LIFE Foreign Film: 'A Christmas Tale'

This comedy-drama film tells the story of the troubled Vuillard family, held together by their matriarch, played by Catherine Deneuve. The family is no stranger to illness, grief, and banishment, but when their mother requires a bone-marrow transplant, the estranged clan reunites just in time for Christmas. It will be presented in French, with English subtitles, on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

'Write On!'

Professional actors will present scripts written during Playwrights Project’s "Write On!" Playwriting residency at Oakcrest Middle School, 675 Balour Drive, on Dec. 19 from 12:55 to 2:45 p.m. "Write On!" challenges students to observe, react to and interpret their everyday world in imaginative new ways as they create their own plays. Language and analysis skills are developed and refined through theatre exercises, improvisations, and writing activities. This residency at Oakcrest Middle School is made possible by a grant from the City of Encinitas and Mizel Family Foundation Community Grant Program. For more information, email write@playwrightsproject.org or call 858-384-2970.

'Sounds of the Season'

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra will be joined by soprano Katie Polit and the Villa Musica Community Chorus to perform "Sounds of the Season" featuring festive holiday selections on Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform holiday favorites. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra, conducted by Dan Swem, is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Bach Collegium San Diego: Christmas Oratorio

Bach's great oratorio carries the listener through the Christmas narrative, as seen through the eyes of the angels, shepherds, and Magi, and includes some of the composer's most sublime music, performed by an orchestra of 26, chorus of 18, and soloists. Enjoy the show Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2zSpIz7.

Glory! New and traditional Christmas concert

Celebrate Christmas with a concert of music, both new and traditional, featuring John Rutter's Gloria, accompanied by brass, percussion and organ. Performed by the SDUMC Chancel Choir and the Joyful Bells on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. Scott Bowen will conduct. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SINTr3.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo, The Wife, Elf and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2QqADdU.

Share Christmas Day at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living

All are invited to share Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive in Encinitas next to the Cardiff Sports Park. The celebration begins with a unique, interactive sing-along Christmas Carol ceremony from noon to 12:45 p.m. followed by a Christmas Dinner potluck at 1 p.m. The community is invited including families, couples, youth, singles, and seniors. Please bring a little extra food so that those who cannot bring a dish can enjoy a Christmas feast. If you cannot bring a dish, please bring yourself. Volunteers are needed for the feast. For more information about the dinner or to volunteer, please contact Melissa at 951-553-9843 or mspiegler@gmail.com.

Welcome in the New Year at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living

The whole community is invited to Seaside Center for Spiritual Living’s 17th annual New Year's Eve "Burning Bowl” Ceremony, a profound opportunity to burn what you want to release for 2018 and set intentions for 2019 in a supportive community setting on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas, next to the Cardiff Sports park. All are invited to this free event and no advance sign-ups are necessary. Most of the ceremony will take place inside, with a few minutes outside for the actual burning process. For more information, contact Rev. Dr. Christina Tillotson, revdrchristina@gmail.com.

River Valley Conservancy looking for volunteers

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is looking for volunteers to celebrate the Conservancy’s “New Years Resolution Habitat Restoration” event. Volunteers will help plant dozens of native plants along River Path Del Mar Phase II on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Grand Ave. bridge at 2193 San Dieguito Dr. in Del Mar.

For more information, contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC conservation manager, at jonathan@sdrvc.org. To register: www.sdrvc.org

TPHS Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament

The 29th annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament returns this year from Dec. 26-30. All community members are encouraged to come out and enjoy some high-caliber high school basketball with the family. Eighty teams from around San Diego, Orange County, Riverside, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Washington and Utah will participate in the tournament. Some of the best high school basketball players will be competing.

Game locations will include Torrey Pines High School, Saint Augustine, Santa Fe Christian, Canyon Crest Academy and Sage Creek High School. For schedules, locations and more information, visit theholidayclassic.org.

Queen Bee Market benefits Animal Pad dog rescue

The Queen Bee Market, the two-day “Etsy comes to life” shopping market, returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15. Owned and operated by San Diego natives and sisters, Kellie Dooley and Allison Gharst, Queen Bee features more than 100 vendors offering everything from handmade frames, art and jewelry to accessories and clothes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Animal Pad, a local non-profit, all breed dog rescue that focuses on saving dogs from high kill shelters and the streets of Mexico. Adoptable dogs will be on-site.

For more information, visit thequeenbeemarket.com

Staged Presence

 Due to popular demand, the “Always … Patsy Cline” show at North Coast Repertory Theatre has been extended to Dec. 30. Based on the touching story of Patsy’s friendship with Louise Seger, a fan who continued a correspondence with her to the end of her life, this song-filled production includes hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight,” at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $45, with discounts. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

 Write Out Loud’s presentation of “The Giving Season” celebrates the importance of giving through six holiday-themed stories and poems read aloud (one by Santa Claus!), 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 at the Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego. Tickets: $25, with discounts. (619) 297-8953. writeoutloudsd.com

