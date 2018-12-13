Scripps Encinitas tops off steel structure for new building

Scripps Health recently marked the “topping off” completion of the steel structure of a new medical office building on the campus of Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas with a celebratory luncheon for contractors who are working on the $14.5 million construction project.

The 68,000-square-foot, three-story building is part of a larger expansion program that will add several other structures to the hospital over the next six years. The medical office building will house a Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center treatment location and other medical services and facilities. The cancer treatment location is being supported by an ongoing Scripps Health Foundation fundraising campaign to help underwrite Scripps MD Anderson care throughout the Scripps Health system.

— Submitted news release