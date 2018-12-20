Encinitas events this week (Dec. 21)

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights event includes visits with Santa. Courtesy

San Diego Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights is being held now through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30. The garden in Encinitas has been transformed into a winter wonderland – Southern California style. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Garden of Lights also features live music, visits with Santa, snow for sledding every night, horse-drawn wagon rides (on selected evenings), food trucks, holiday crafts and marshmallow roasting. For more information visit www.sdbgarden.org.

Artist Reception: David Ricket, Land and Sea

The exhibit will feature Plein Air scenes in the style of the Impressionists. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on Dec. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PMG4yG.

Carol Sing-along and Christmas Day dinner

All are invited to share Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive in Encinitas next to the Cardiff Sports Park. The celebration begins with a unique, interactive sing-along Christmas Carol ceremony from noon to 12:45 p.m. followed by a Christmas Dinner potluck at 1 p.m.

The community is invited including families, couples, youth, singles, and seniors. Please bring a little extra food so that those who cannot bring a dish can enjoy a Christmas feast. If you cannot bring a dish, please bring yourself. Volunteers are needed for the feast. For more information about the dinner or to volunteer, please contact Melissa at 951-553-9843 or mspiegler@gmail.com.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2BqAzAj.

Open Mic Night

Tower 13, 2633 South Coast Highway 101, presents an open mic night every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.fulabula.com or call 760-580-0116.

DUI Checkpoint

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station will conduct a Driving Under the Influence/Driver License Checkpoint in Encinitas, on Friday, Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22.

A grant from the Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be used to fund this checkpoint.

Annual Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge Jan. 1

The Annual Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge will be held New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. sharp. The event is held on the beach in front of the City of Del Mar Beach Safety Center ( 1700 Coast Blvd., Del Mar). Donuts and refreshments provided courtesy of Poseidon Restaurant. Participant certificates available to those who take the plunge. For more information, call Del Mar Lifeguards at (858) 755-1556.

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade

America’s Largest Balloon Parade – the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade will take place Monday, Dec. 31 on Harbor Drive along the North Embarcadero area of downtown San Diego.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the County Administration building, just south of Grape Street, on North Harbor Drive. It will proceed south on Harbor Drive and will end where North Harbor Drive curves around to meet Pacific Highway.

More than 100,000 street-side spectators are expected for this year’s event, along with a national television audience.

This year’s parade theme is “New Year’s Eve on the Wonderfront.” The event will showcase 29 gigantic balloons, 20 specialty units, 40 marching bands and 4 floats. The Grand Marshal is former San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts. Parade viewing along the street is free and reserved grandstand seats are available for $22 (or $25 day of event, if available). For schedules and routes, please visit www.sdmts.com.

River Valley Conservancy looking for volunteers

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is looking for volunteers to celebrate the Conservancy’s “New Years Resolution Habitat Restoration” event. Volunteers will help plant dozens of native plants along River Path Del Mar Phase II on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Grand Ave. bridge at 2193 San Dieguito Dr. in Del Mar. For more information, contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC conservation manager, at jonathan@sdrvc.org. To register: www.sdrvc.org

San Diego International Auto Show Dec. 27-30

The San Diego International Auto Show will be held Dec. 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center. The event will feature over 400 of the latest new models, a dozen test drives, exotics, automotive products and more. Visit www.sdautoshow.com

Taking the Stage

 Comedian Alonzo Bodden (winner of the third season of TV’s “Last Comic Standing”) has shows in La Jolla this week: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets: $20. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

 National Comedy Theatre improv provides an highly interactive comedy show, appropriate for all audiences. Guests pick the games, suggest scenarios, help call the fouls, and then ultimately decide which team is the evening’s winner, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3717 India St. Mission Hills.

Tickets: $18, with discounts. (619) 295-4999. nationalcomedy.com