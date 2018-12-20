Encinitas events this week (Dec. 21)

For more information and events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2A2Fh7M.

Botanic Garden of Lights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Garden of Lights is being held now through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30. The garden in Encinitas has been transformed into a winter wonderland – Southern California style. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of the 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Garden of Lights also features live music, visits with Santa, snow for sledding every night, horse-drawn wagon rides (on selected evenings), food trucks, holiday crafts and marshmallow roasting. For more information visit www.sdbgarden.org.

Artist Reception: David Ricket, Land and Sea

The exhibit will feature Plein Air scenes in the style of the Impressionists. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on Dec. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PMG4yG.

Carol Sing-along and Christmas Day dinner

All are invited to share Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive in Encinitas next to the Cardiff Sports Park. The celebration begins with a unique, interactive sing-along Christmas Carol ceremony from noon to 12:45 p.m. followed by a Christmas Dinner potluck at 1 p.m. The community is invited including families, couples, youth, singles, and seniors. Please bring a little extra food so that those who cannot bring a dish can enjoy a Christmas feast. If you cannot bring a dish, please bring yourself. Volunteers are needed for the feast. For more information about the dinner or to volunteer, please contact Melissa at 951-553-9843 or mspiegler@gmail.com.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2BqAzAj.

Open Mic Night

Tower 13, 2633 South Coast Highway 101, presents an open mic night every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.fulabula.com or call 760-580-0116.