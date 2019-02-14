Encinitas council fills commission vacancies

Encinitas City Council members named Brett Farrow on Wednesday, Feb. 13, to fill a vacancy on the city Planning Commission, citing his record of activism, especially in his community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

An architect, Farrow’s volunteer activities include promoting the Safe Routes to School Program, membership on the Cardiff 101 Main Street Association board, and participation on the Coastal Mobility and Livability Working Group.

The council picked Farrow from among four applicants for the three-year seat on the five-member commission, which reviews land-use issues and development projects.

Other appointments endorsed by the council Wednesday were Jeffrey Redlitz to the Commission for the Arts and incumbent Brian Grover as well as new appointees Marty Benson and Michael von Neumann to the Traffic and Public Safety Commission.