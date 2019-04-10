The Brewers Tap Room's beer and art pairing

Locally-owned The Brewers Tap Room features the best of purely independent San Diego craft beer—now they are venturing into the world of fine art as well. The Encinitas taproom held its first ever art show with 8:61 PM art collective on April 6 featuring the photographs of local artists Luke Duncan,Garret Hill and Ian White.

The event had the taproom at max capacity and many of the pieces were sold. The photographs will remain up on display and the next art show is planned for May 4.

Guests talk art over brews. Courtesy

Artists Garret Hill and Ian White. Courtesy

The show was curated by Reid Duncan, a 2014 La Costa Canyon High School graduate. Duncan went to school at Chapman University where he majored in studio art and minored in business entrepreneurship. He now runs the Encinitas-based multidisciplinary art and design collective 8:61 PM.

The Brewers Tap Room is located on 1456 Encinitas Boulevard and is open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Check out the ever-evolving tap list at thebrewerstaproom.com