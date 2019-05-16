Encinitas City Council to pursue school crossing guard program

Several busy school intersections within Encinitas could be patrolled by crosswalk guards in the near future after City Council action Wednesday, May 15.

The council voted 5-0 to direct the city staff to work with the San Dieguito Union High School District and Encinitas Union School District on creating a school crossing guard program to function near several of their schools.

Specific details remain to be worked out between the city and the districts.

”I’m happy ... that we’re able to move forward with a program that will increase the safety (and) encourage our families to safely walk to school,” Councilman Joe Mosca said.

The concept fits in with the city’s goal of promoting safe walking and biking.

As proposed, the city would contribute 35 percent of the program’s cost up to $50,000 per year. The districts would be responsible for hiring and managing the guards.

Three intersections are suggested by the city’s staff for the guards — Balfour Drive and Melba Road near Oak Crest Middle School in the San Dieguito district; Oak Crest Park Drive also by the middle school; and Park Dale Lane by Park Dale Elementary in the Encinitas district.

The actual locales, however, are subject to negotiations with the districts, whose boards have not yet considered the proposal.

Encinitas Union Superintendent Timothy Baird appeared before the council to voice support for the program.