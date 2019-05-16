‘Emergency Preparedness Presentation’ to be held in Encinitas May 21

In an effort to help Encinitas residents prepare for potential emergencies and natural disasters, the Encinitas Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have collaborated to give an Emergency Preparedness Presentation from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.
The free training will be tailored to address disasters that are likely to hit Encinitas. Home Disaster Preparedness Starter Kits will also be available at reduced prices during the training session. Limited space. RSVP (760) 634-5605 or AYR@enccert.org