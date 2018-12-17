Sheriff's Department investigating death after body found in Encinitas

The body of a man was found early Monday, Dec. 17, in a brushy area a short distance from Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas.
Sheriff’s officials received a call from someone who found the body around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of B Street and Second Street, said sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins. That location is about a tenth of a mile from the beach.
A death investigation has been launched.
The person who was found was male. No other information was immediately available.
--Karen Kucher is a reporter for The San Diego Union Tribune