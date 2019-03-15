Encinitas council sticks to position on state-mandated cannabis delivery policy

Encinitas City Council members resisted another lobbying effort by cannabis opponents Wednesday, March 13, and confirmed their earlier decision to allow deliveries of the substance within the city, in accordance with state law.

Cannabis is a genus covering several plant species, but has become a blanket term for the intoxicant known popularly as marijuana.

After California’s voters in November authorized legalized possession, cultivation and use of cannabis for recreational purposes, state officials recently declared local government agencies must allow commercial deliveries to customers within their jurisdictions.

The ruling did not address the right of jurisdictions to ban dispensaries, commercial production and over-the-counter sales. Encinitas’ prohibition on those activities remains in effect.

As in the council’s consideration of the delivery issue Feb. 20, several opponents of expanded availability of cannabis urged the council not to approve the ordinance. They argued the state’s decision is being challenged by litigation and might be amended by legislation.

Council members, however, said postponement or opposition to the delivery mandate would be a moot point since it would be trumped by the state’s position.

Councilman Tony Kranz said he viewed legal delivery, with the requirement that customers must be at least 21 years old, as an improvement over the current system, in which users often rely on black-market connections to obtain the drug.