Encinitas taps in-house candidate to become new superintendent

Encinitas Union School District’s board unanimously agreed Tuesday, May 7, to hire Andree Grey, the district’s assistant superintendent of educational services, as the district’s next leader when Superintendent Tim Baird retires this summer.

Grey, who has served in the assistant director’s spot for three years, will receive an annual salary of $225,000 when she officially starts her new job July 1. In addition to health insurance and life insurance benefits, she also will receive compensation for job-related travel, meal and educational expenses, including a $2,000 stipend to help cover the cost of getting her doctoral degree, her contract paperwork states.

She’s currently pursuing a doctorate in education from the University of California, San Diego. Grey holds a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University and a master’s degree from California State University, San Marcos.

Her new contract calls for her to receive a 2.5 percent raise after she completes her first year in the job and a 5 percent raise after her second year. Her job performance is scheduled to be reviewed each year at the end of May.

After board President Emily Andrade read aloud the details in Grey’s new contract Tuesday, May 7, the board unanimously and quickly approved it, with several members volunteering to second the motion. Board member Gregg Sonken then gave Grey, who sat at an employee table a few feet below the district board members, a high-five.

Once the contract matter was settled, Andrade invited Grey to move up to the higher table, noting that the superintendent was absent that night and she could sit in his spot since she was filling in for him that evening.

“I am just fine here,” Grey told her, smiling.

No one from the public spoke on the hiring decision Tuesday, May 7, but the board heard from a half-dozen principals and district employees at a special meeting the week before. They praised Grey’s compassion, her listening skills and her support for district education programs.

Ocean Knoll Elementary teachers and parents “wholeheartedly support” this hiring decision, Principal Jennifer Bond told the board that night. Ocean Knoll teacher Jessie Conn strongly agreed, saying she was personally “elated” when she heard the board was planning to offer Grey the job.

Prior to coming to Encinitas Union, Grey worked for 20 years in the Temecula Valley Unified School District. Her final position there was district director of curriculum and instruction. Prior to that, she served stints as principal of Temecula Luiseno Elementary and Pauba Valley Elementary.