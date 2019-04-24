Pedestrian killed in Encinitas in 3rd fatal North County train crash in 8 days

For the third time in eight days, a person was struck and killed by a train in North County, with the latest death coming Tuesday night, April 23, in Encinitas, authorities said.The fatal collision occurred about 7:50 p.m. where the railroad tracks bend a few blocks inland from the coast, near East J Street, sheriff’s officials said.

That’s where a man apparently walked into the middle of the tracks and was struck by a southbound Amtrak train traveling 57 mph, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Eikermann said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Eikermann said. His name and age were not released.