La Costa Canyon Dig Day

On Saturday, March 16 La Costa Canyon High School held a community Dig Day, developing a new garden in the backyard space of the campus. Volunteers came together to get the garden boxes ready to grow.

A LCC volunteer gets plants ready to go. Courtesy

The new farm to table garden will support the school’s culinary arts program and students within the special needs classroom, Functional Life Skills (FLS). The students from the FLS class will work to support the maintenance of the new garden while the culinary arts students will support the cultivation and harvesting of the produce.

“This is the first time that both the FLS and culinary arts are teaming up together,” said Curtis Fillmore, special education teacher. “We are excited about its development and future growth.”

Digging on Dig Day. Courtesy

The new garden boxes at LCC. Courtesy