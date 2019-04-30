Foodie fun and Sip Stops at Taste of Cardiff on May 2

Cardiff 101 Main Street will present the 10th Annual Taste of Cardiff on May 2 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Town Center.
Join the community in celebrating culinary flavors and local crafted libations that make the downtown Cardiff district so unique. Restaurants will compete for the 2019 Taste of Cardiff Golden Fork Award while local businesses host Sip Stops of libations.
The 2019 Taste of Cardiff Restaurant Lineup Includes: Best Pizza & Brew, Bump Coffee, Cardiff Beach Bar at Tower 13, Cardiff Seaside Market, Cicciotti’s, East Coast Pizza, Fish 101, Fro Yo By-the-Sea, Ki’s Restaurant, Pacific Coast Grill, Rimels, Sambazon, Starbucks, Sushi Lounge, Trattoria Positano and VG Donuts.
Sip stops include:
- Cardiff Animal Hospital hosting St. Archer Brewing and M Kombucha
- Cardiff-by-the-Sea Lodge hosting JuneShine, Stone Brewing, Boochcraft, Living Tea Kombucha, Karl Strauss, Abnormal Beer Co., Pure Project LLC
- The Diamond Shoppe hosting Pizza Port
- Chase Bank hosting BrewDr Kombucha
- Fowler’s Boutique hosting Ballast Point
- Postal Annex hosting Coronado Brewing
- New Balance hosting The Lost Abbey
- Sea + Wander hosting Culture Brewing and Harmless Harvest
- Shoreline Properties hosting Duckfoot Brewing Co. & Gravity Heights Beer
- Steele Realty hosting Oceanside Brewing Co.
The music lineup will include
- Shift Music / Symbiotic Culture playing at Cardiff Lodge
- Bucket Ruckus playing at Ki’s Restaurant
- Aviator Stash playing at Cardiff Animal Hospital & photos with Camera Camper
- Bach to Rock playing at Rimel’s Restaurant
- Nightengayles playing at Cardiff Beach Bar at Tower 13
- After Icarus playing at New Balance
- Frankie T playing at Sea + Wander
To purchase tickets, visit cardiff101.com/taste