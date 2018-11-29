Encinitas City Council honors teen attacked by shark for bravery

Keane Webre-Hayes, center, displays a certificate presented by the Encinitas City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 28, that honored the teenager for bravery in surviving a great white shark attack on Sept. 29 near the city’s Beacon’s Beach.

Council members also honored Matthew Ephron, an Oceanside Police officer (to Keane’s left), Chad Hammel (to Ephron’s left), and state park officer Andrew Helble (pictured on video screen), with a proclamation exalting their roles in rescuing Keane.