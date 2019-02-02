Man struck, killed by train in Carlsbad

A man was struck and killed by a Pacific Surfliner train in Carlsbad Saturday morning, Feb. 2.

It happened just before 8:15 a.m. at the Carlsbad Village Station, according to sheriff's Lt. Dave Perkins.

The man jumped onto the tracks as the southbound Amtrak approached, going 72 mph, sheriff’s officials said.

The tracks at the station were closed shortly after the incident while sheriff's deputies investigated. Passengers aboard the train involved in the crash, Train 562, had to wait before being allowed to disembark in Solana Beach, and passengers bound for San Diego were asked to transfer to Train 1564, according to the Pacific Surfliner Twitter page.

Tracks in the area were re-opened by 10:30 a.m., but Surfliner trains were expected to continue to experience delays while congestion from the track closure dissipates.

The Carlsbad Village Station was closed for several hours due to the investigation. It has since reopened.

No information about the man killed was available.