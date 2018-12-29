Train hits, kills pedestrian in Encinitas

An adult was killed when the person ran toward the tracks and dove in front of an approaching train Saturday morning, Dec. 29, in Encinitas, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident happened about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of San Elijo Avenue and Cornish Drive, authorities said. The Amtrak passenger train was traveling at 60 to 65 mph at the time.

The engineer saw the person running toward the tracks from the dirt banks to the east and activated the train’s horn to alert the person. When the runner did not stop, the engineer activated emergency braking, but was unable to stop the train.