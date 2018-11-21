Local team wins Jr. League title

Team California, comprised of junior golfers from Southern California playing out of Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, won the seventh PGA Jr. League Championship on Monday, Nov. 19, beating a squad from Minnesota 7½-4 ½ at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The golfers for California, who were undefeated in their division to reach the final, were Ryan Abuan, Matthew Broder, Zander Grant, Daniel Ho, Jasmine Kahler, Phillip Kench, Jay Leng Jr., Nathan Moore, Karen Tsuru and James Whitworth.

Leng was the only team member who was on the California squad that won the 2015 title. Teams from California have won five of the seven national championships.

--Tod Leonard is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune