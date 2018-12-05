LCC’s Kristin Fahy wins 40th Foot Locker West Regional

La Costa Canyon standout Kristin Fahy took first place Dec. 1 in the 40th Foot Locker West Regional at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif.
The Stanford-bound senior ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 52.8 seconds.
She and Darren Fahy, the 2011 winner, are the only siblings in regional history to win individual regional titles in one of the nation’s most prestigious races.
The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Northeast, South and Midwest Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.