La Costa Canyon boys, girls extend reign atop CIF cross country

In the National Basketball Association, a quadruple double occurs when a player reaches double figures in four different statistical categories. Saturday, Nov. 17, the La Costa Canyon cross country team recorded a quadruple double of its own and the Maverick version may just be more impressive.

At Morley Field in Balboa Park, both the LCC boys’ and girls’ teams won CIF Division II Championships, overpowering the opposition while capturing dual section titles for the fourth consecutive year.

“It’s really a testament to the quality of our kids and how consistent we’ve been,” said LCC Head Coach Bill Vice, who now has a combined 13 CIF titles in his tenure. “I told our team that you don’t have that many opportunities to win championships in life so take advantage when you do.

“They need to enjoy it because it’s special—you never know when the next one’s going to come.”

Saturday may have been the most dominating overall performances by a Maverick team in Vice’s 20-plus-year run at the helm.

With the Stanford twins, Jacob and Garrett, running 1-2, and junior Caleb Niednagel close behind, the Mavericks swept the first three places while scoring 36 points and out-distancing second place Poway by 62. Jacob Stanford, who got to the front in the first half mile and stayed there, clocked 15:06.0 over the hilly 2.96-mile course to garner his first section individual crown. His brother was 2.7 seconds back and Niednagel hit the line at 15:13.6. Stanford’s winning time was the second fastest of the day, behind only the 15:05.1 posted by Mission Hills’ Jonathan Velasco in the Division I race.

“We definitely wanted to go 1-2-3 and we all finished together, so I’m really happy about that,” said (Jacob) Stanford following the race. “Finishing first individually was cool but I was really excited to have led my team to its fourth championship in a row.

“We all probably could have run faster but I wasn’t really worried about my time today. It’s tough to compare different races—I’m just happy the way ours turned out.” Junior Andy Pueschel recovered from a fall at about the two-mile mark and put in a strong late drive to place ninth in 15:34.7. Another junior, fast-improving James Miramontes rounded out the scorers in 21st.

The LCC girls did the boys one better. Led by decorated senior Kristin Fahy, the Mavericks snagged the first four places in their race, scoring a near perfect 23 points to leave runner-up Poway a distant second with 75. Fahy, who went wire-to-wire, captured her third straight CIF gold medal in a course record 16:57.5, more than 50 seconds in front of her second place teammate Jessica Riedman.

“It’s been a really awesome senior season for me and my team and this was the most exciting team finish we’ve ever had in CIF,” said Fahy. “As a senior, I wasn’t really focused on time today. I wanted to stay consistent, take it all in, but definitely come away with the win.

“Down that last stretch, though, when I saw I could come in under 17 minutes, I definitely kicked it in.” Freshman Kyra Compton and sophomore Sydney Weaber seized the third and fourth slots and it was the latter, who nipped Steele Canyon’s Arion Livingston by three-tenths of a second at the tape, that got the normally calm Vice to throw down a few fist pumps with her finish.

“We had talked about it leading up to the race and I told them, ‘I’m not trying to scare you but we could go 1-2-3-4,’ “ said Vice. “When I saw the effort—and it was Sydney who prompted it with her charge at the end—I just thought ‘Oh my gosh, they did it.’ “ Steady senior Natalie Schroeder was the Mavs’ fifth scorer in 13th place.

Of his team’s protracted run of success, Vice was philosophical. “It will come to an end someday but I hope that whether we’re fighting for the first spot or 34th spot, we’ll show the same kind of effort we had today.”

Both teams will represent San Diego, and could be title threats, at Saturday’s CIF State Championship meet which will be held at Fresno’s Woodward Park. Between the boys and girls squads, the Mavericks have finished second five times but never won a state championship.

For more CIF Cross Country coverage, go to delmartimes.net/encinitas advocate.