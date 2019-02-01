Gatorade names LCC's Kristin Fahy top cross country runner

Kristin Fahy Ken Grosse

La Costa Canyon senior Kristin Fahy has been named Gatorade California Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. A four-year standout on the Maverick cross country squad, Fahy won both the 2018 CIF San Diego Section and State (D-II) individual championships. It was her third consecutive section title and she led La Costa Canyon to its fourth straight team crown.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program has been in existence for more than 30 years, paying tribute to the nation’s most elite high school athletes for athletic excellence, coupled with academic achievement and exemplary character. Past winners have included Peyton Manning, Derek Jeter and USA soccer star Abby Wambach. Her brother, Darren, won the same award for both cross country and track & field as a La Costa Canyon senior in 2011-12.

“I’m excited and honored to have received this award,” said Fahy. “I think it is the most significant and meaningful honor I’ve received in my high school career because it recognizes not only my successes as a runner, but also as a student-athlete who has a larger community awareness.

“The award has helped me look back on my four years of cross country and really appreciate the progress and commitment that I put in, but also the relentless work my coaches, teammates and parents have put into helping me achieve the wild goals I’ve set throughout my four years.

“I’m so appreciative of the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received along the way and this award is, in a sense, a way for me to commemorate and say goodbye to an incredible high school cross country experience.”

Fahy has a 4.3 GPA at LCC and will be attending Stanford University next fall and running for the Cardinal cross country / track and field squads.

As part of the award, Gatorade, through its Pay It Forward initiative, will donate $1,000 to a sport-based organization designated by Fahy. She plans to have the grant earmarked for San Diego-based “1 More Win” which raises money to donate sports equipment to under-funded high school schools in the area.

“This foundation really spoke to me because as an athlete at La Costa Canyon, I’ve been fortunate to have had ideal facilities that have allowed me to train to my potential,” said Fahy. “That’s not always the case and I wish every high schooler had the opportunity to reach their athletic goals without underfunding being an obstacle.