La Costa Canyon Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee cheerleaders and Junior Varsity cheerleaders shine at national championship

The La Costa Canyon Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee (LCCPW) cheerleaders (ages 8-11) and Junior Varsity cheerleaders (ages 10-13) won 1st place (a national championship) and took 4th and 5th place at the Pop Warner National Football, Cheer and Dance competition held in Orlando, Fla., during the week of Dec. 1-8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. LCCPW had three squads representing them in the national competition. The results are as follows:

1st place- National Champion:

Junior Pee Wee Level 3 (advanced)

Head Coach- Kristin Gaspar

Junior Pee Wee Level 1 (beginner)

Head Coach- Kristin Gaspar

4th place in the nation

Junior Varsity Level 2 (intermediate)

Head Coach- Shanon Smith

5th place in the nation

Pee Wee
4th place: Junior Pee Wee Level 1 (beginner) Courtesy
Junior Varsity
5th place: Junior Varsity Level 2 (intermediate) Courtesy
