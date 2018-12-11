La Costa Canyon Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee cheerleaders and Junior Varsity cheerleaders shine at national championship

The La Costa Canyon Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee (LCCPW) cheerleaders (ages 8-11) and Junior Varsity cheerleaders (ages 10-13) won 1st place (a national championship) and took 4th and 5th place at the Pop Warner National Football, Cheer and Dance competition held in Orlando, Fla., during the week of Dec. 1-8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. LCCPW had three squads representing them in the national competition. The results are as follows: