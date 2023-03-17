Top homes sold in Carmel Valley and Solana Beach the week of Feb. 27

Carmel Valley

A condo in San Diego that sold for $735,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmel Valley the week of Feb. 27.

In total, 3 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $725,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $762.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

3. $715,000, condominium at 3515 Caminito El Rincon

The 944 square-foot condominium at 3515 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $715,000, $757 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1995.

2. $725,000, condominium at 4019 Carmel View Road

The property at 4019 Carmel View Road in San Diego has new owners. The price was $725,000. The condominium was built in 1989 and has a living area of 964 square feet. The price per square foot is $752.

1. $735,000, condominium at 12557 Ruette Alliante

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 12557 Ruette Alliante in San Diego. The price was $735,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condo was built in 1997 and the living area totals 944 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $779.

Solana Beach

A house in Solana Beach that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Solana Beach the week of Feb. 27.

In total, 4 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $960.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

4. $1.1 million, condominium at 968 Santa Helena Park Court

The property at 968 Santa Helena Park Court in Solana Beach has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The condominium was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,055 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,043.

3. $1.3 million, condominium at 190 Del Mar Shores Terrace

The 1,091 square-foot condominium at 190 Del Mar Shores Terrace in Solana Beach has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,300,000, $1,192 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1972.

2. $1.6 million, condominium at 170 Shore Drive

The sale of the condominium at 170 Shore Drive in Solana Beach has been finalized. The price was $1,625,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,564 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,039.

1. $2.1 million, detached house at 535 Cedros Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 535 Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach. The price was $2,100,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,667 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $787.

