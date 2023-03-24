Top homes recently sold in Carmel Valley and Solana Beach

Carmel Valley

A house in San Diego that sold for $4.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmel Valley the week of March 6.

In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.9 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $697.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8. $550,000, condominium at 12275 Carmel Vista Road

The property at 12275 Carmel Vista Road in San Diego has new owners. The price was $550,000. The condominium was built in 1984 and has a living area of 951 square feet. The price per square foot is $578.

7. $940,000, condominium at 3665 Ruette De vl.

The 1,236 square-foot condominium at 3665 Ruette De vl. in San Diego has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $940,000, $761 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1994.

6. $1.5 million, detached house at 3953 Santa Nella Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3953 Santa Nella Place in San Diego. The price was $1,470,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 2,207 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $666.

5. $1.8 million, single-family house at 4150 Pilon pt.

The sale of the single family residence at 4150 Pilon pt. in San Diego has been finalized. The price was $1,775,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,056 square feet. The price per square foot was $863.

4. $1.9 million, detached house at 13552 Peach Tree Way

The property at 13552 Peach Tree Way in San Diego has new owners. The price was $1,940,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 3,178 square feet. The price per square foot is $610.

3. $2.1 million, single-family home at 4635 Terraza Mar Marvelosa

The 2,908 square-foot single-family house at 4635 Terraza Mar Marvelosa, San Diego, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $2,075,000, $714 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

2. $2.4 million, condominium at 5293 Vista del Dios

The sale of the condominium at 5293 Vista del Dios, San Diego, has been finalized. The price was $2,395,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,428 square feet. The price per square foot was $699.

1. $4.3 million, single-family residence at 5164 Meadows del Mar

The sale of the single-family home at 5164 Meadows del Mar, San Diego, has been finalized. The price was $4,280,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 6,144 square feet. The price per square foot was $697.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.

Solana Beach

The property located at 211 Ocean Street in Solana Beach was sold on March 3, 2023 for $3,800,000, or $3,018 per square foot. The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 1,259 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a carport, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,300-square-foot lot.

This report was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.