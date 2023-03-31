Top homes sold in Carmel Valley and Solana Beach the week of March 13

A house in San Diego that sold for $3.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmel Valley the week of March 13.

In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.5 million, $717 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $860,000, condominium at 3774 Mykonos Lane

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 3774 Mykonos Lane in San Diego. The price was $860,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in March. The condo was built in 2002 and the living area totals 1,202 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $715.

5. $890,000, condominium at 12613 El Camino Real

The property at 12613 El Camino Real in San Diego has new owners. The price was $890,000. The condominium was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,351 square feet. The price per square foot is $659.

4. $900,000, condominium at 3540 Seahorn Circle

The 1,097 square-foot condominium at 3540 Seahorn Circle in San Diego has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $900,000, $820 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1986.

3. $1.4 million, condominium at 10849 Corte de Marin

The sale of the condominium at 10849 Corte de Marin, San Diego, has been finalized. The price was $1,380,000, and the condominium changed hands in March. The condominium was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,686 square feet. The price per square foot was $819.

2. $1.5 million, single-family residence at 3995 Del Mar mdws.

The 2,130 square-foot single-family home at 3995 Del Mar mdws., San Diego, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,510,000, $709 per square foot. The house was built in 1985.

1. $3.4 million, single-family house at 10511 Whispering Hills Lane

The property at 10511 Whispering Hills Lane in San Diego has new owners. The price was $3,350,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 4,930 square feet. The price per square foot is $680.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.

Top home sold in Solana Beach the week of March 13

A house in Solana Beach that sold for $3.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Solana Beach the week of March 13.

In total, one real estate sale was recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $3.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $3,018.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $3.8 million, detached house at 211 Ocean Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 211 Ocean Street in Solana Beach. The price was $3,800,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1955 and the living area totals 1,259 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $3,018.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.