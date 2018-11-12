San Diego-area Allstate agency owners rally community to empower domestic violence survivors by hosting donation supply drive through Nov. 16

The most-needed items include bath towels, bed linens, blankets, pillows, shower curtains, and dishes. Courtesy

San Diego-area Allstate agency owners will collect critical supplies now through Nov. 16 to benefit the YWCA of San Diego and the domestic violence survivors they serve. The most-needed items include bath towels, bed linens, blankets, pillows, shower curtains, and dishes. More information can be found at https://conta.cc/2EyD8Fg.

San Diego-area community members can drop off items for donation at the following Allstate locations:

Catherine Gauthier: 5080 Bonita Road, Suite D, Bonita

Chad Hazelrigg: 6994 El Camino Real Suite 200, Carlsbad; 148 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas; and 997 W. San Marcos Blvd. Suite 103, San Marcos

Dan Egan: 11590 Bernando Court Suite 230, San Diego

Jordie Fuller: 5790 Miramar Rd. Suite 210, San Diego

Yvette Marin: 5548 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Shavon Martin: 535 Sweetwater Rd., Spring Valley

One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime regardless of socio-economic background or ethnicity. Financial abuse occurs in 99 percent of all domestic violence cases. The supply drives are part of a multi-state Allstate Foundation Purple Purse effort to raise awareness and help domestic violence nonprofits in 14 states.

Domestic violence programs across the country frequently lack sufficient funding and often operate with limited resources. Through their volunteer efforts of hosting supply drives, the agency owners will secure an Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant which will enable the YWCA of San Diego to further its work in the community.

Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation, through its Purple Purse initiative, has invested over $60 million to raise public awareness of domestic violence and financial abuse and has empowered more than 1.3 million survivors on the road to safety and security through financial education resources.