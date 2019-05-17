Del Mar Art Center Gallery opens at new location

The new Del Mar Art Center Gallery opened its doors to the public Wednesday, May 15, at 1101 Camino Del Mar, Suite AA (across from the Del Mar Town Hall and Civic Center).
This unique gallery will be staffed by the participating artists, many of whom work on projects in the gallery. The DMAC Gallery will exhibit virtually every medium from graphite drawings, exquisite watercolor, pastel and acrylic paintings, to one-of a-kind original design jewelry by professional, local artists. Dozens of artists have joined together to form this collaborative art venture.
DMAC, established in July of 2000, has been a well-known destination in Del Mar Plaza until last October. It continues to be a thriving nonprofit organization in this new venue, committed to giving back to arts organizations in the community.
The gallery is open to the public noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with extended hours of noon through 8 p.m. on Saturdays through the summer. There is ample free parking in the underground parking garage at the Del Mar Civic Center between 10th and 11th Street.
The public is invited to visit the new gallery and “Meet Your Neighbor” at a reception to be held Thursday, June 6, 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. Call 858-280-1244 or visit www.dmacgallery.com for more information.