Del Mar Foundation’s Bluegrass and Beyond series presents Della Mae

Della Mae, a Nashville-based, all-female bluegrass and Americana ensemble, will perform in Del Mar’s Town Hall as part of the Del Mar Foundation’s Bluegrass and Beyond series on Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Grammy-nominated in 2014 for their debut album on Rounder Records, Della Mae was awarded the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Emerging Artists of the Year Award in 2013, and named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 bands to watch for” in 2015. They have traveled with the U.S. State Department to over 18 countries spreading peace and understanding through music.