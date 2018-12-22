Open house to be held for Camino del Mar bridge replacement

The City of Del Mar is requesting public input on plans to replace the 86-year-old Camino del Mar bridge over the San Dieguito River. The city is in the early stages of planning and environmental review for this project, with construction expected to begin in 2023.
The replacement bridge will have one lane in each direction and bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides.
A study of the existing, 600-foot-long bridge identified corrosion, vulnerability to earthquakes, and poor hydraulics and concluded that replacing the structure is the most cost-effective solution.
When environmental review is complete, future phases include final design, construction bidding, and construction. Though construction is several years away, the city wants to make the community aware that it is anticipated to last approximately 24-27 months, with likely temporary impacts to parking along Camino del Mar in this vicinity and periodic, temporary lane closures.
Ninety percent of funding for this project will come from the Federal Highway Bridge Program. Construction can begin when approvals from Caltrans and regulatory agencies have been obtained.
The city and its design team encourage public participation and welcome questions and comments from residents, business owners, and commuters. To provide information and gather feedback, the city is hosting a public open house on this project on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Civic Center (1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, 92014).
Parking for the workshop is available onsite and accessible from 10th and 11th Streets. For more information, contact Mohsen Maali, deputy public works director, at mmaali@delmar.ca.us or 858-704-3680, or visit www.delmar.ca.us/CDMBridge. This project information page also has a link to subscribe for periodic email updates regarding the project as it progresses through the planning and design stages toward eventual construction.