Kurtz-Harris/Irawati Duo to perform at Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series event

The Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series will present the Kurtz-Harris/Irawati Duo Wednesday, May 8 at 6:45 p.m. at the library.

Jeremy Kurtz-Harris, double bassist, and Ines Irawati, pianist, will perform a recital of works by Henry Eccles and César Franck. An unusual pairing, these two virtuoso musicians will change the way audience members think about the classical double bass as a solo instrument.

Bassist Kurtz-Harris has a diverse musical background that includes solo, chamber, and orchestral performance. He is a prize winner of numerous competitions, including first place in the 1997 International Society of Bassists Solo Competition. He has been the principal bassist of San Diego Symphony since 2004, which has also included performing for all productions of the San Diego Opera. A graduate of the Curtis Institute and Rice University, his main teachers have been Harold Robinson and Timothy Pitts.

Known for her expressivity, virtuosity and versatility, Indonesian- born pianist Irawati is in demand both as a solo recitalist and a collaborative pianist. Recommended by the former conductor of San Diego Symphony Orchestra, Jahja Ling, Irawati came to the U.S. at age 14 to join the Young Artists Program at Cleveland Institute of Music, where she earned her bachelor’s degree and received her master’s from Yale University, where she studied with Claude Frank.