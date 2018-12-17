Village on Cedros to host New Year’s Eve ‘Eve –Eve’ celebration

The Village on Cedros, nestled in Solana Beach’s chic Cedros Avenue Design District, will play host to a New Year’s Eve “Eve –Eve” celebration on Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. Dec. 30.

In addition to kicking off the New Year, The Village on Cedros will celebrate its major achievement as the first shopping center in the world to be designated hearing-friendly, making it accessible for everyone to enjoy all The Village has to offer. Twenty percent of San Diego County residents have some form of hearing impairment. All merchants of The Village on Cedros have been specifically trained to accommodate this segment of the population. The block party will feature live entertainment, complimentary delicious light bites and non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition, food and alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase from local Village eateries, including Homestead, the street’s newest café and food trucks including Sugar ‘N Spice, the original frozen banana established in 1945 in Balboa Island. Starting at 10 p.m., guests are invited to participate in a silent disco, in which guests will receive headphones to enjoy the music through their own personal experience, while dancing on a 600-square-foot dance floor. To those not wearing headphones, it will appear as if guests are dancing to no music. The event is free to attend. In addition, a check presentation will be held for $2,500 to the Challenged Athletes Foundation (bringing recent fundraising total to over $11,000).