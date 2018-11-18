Accomplished pianist Chase Morrin to perform in Encinitas Dec. 2

Chase Morrin Courtesy of Seungoh Ryu

Canyon Crest Academy graduate Chase Morrin, an accomplished pianist, composer, and educator, will explore music by some of his heroes, such as Danilo Perez, Thelonius Monk and Tigran Hamasyan, at a Friends of the Encinitas Library First Sunday Music Series concert.The event will be held at the Encinitas Library Community Room Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2-3 p.m.

Morrin, who is now based in Boston, has two master's degrees in music after earning his undergraduate degree in computer science and neurobiology from Harvard. He has earned numerous awards for music composition, performance and more, and has toured and performed at many world-renowned festivals.

For more information, visit www.chasemorrin.com.

The event is free to the public. Seating is limited to chairs in the room only.