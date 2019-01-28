CCA and Cathedral Catholic soccer programs to present Cure for Cancer Cup Feb. 2

Canyon Crest Academy and Cathedral Catholic High School soccer programs will hold the Annual Cure for Cancer Cup Saturday, Feb. 2 at Cathedral Catholic High School. Boys varsity will play at 3 p.m. with a fundraiser at local eatery Westroot to follow immediately after with a percentage of proceeds to benefit the charity CureSearch.
The students from both high schools would like to draw attention to the very serious issues centered around deadly childhood cancers: On average, every day sees 43 new cases of children under the age of 15 being diagnosed with cancer. With the current level of clinical resources, more than five of these children will most likely not survive into adulthood. However. as a community standing together, it is possible to make a difference:
This year the soccer teams at Cathedral Catholic and Canyon Crest Academy are teaming up again with CureSearch, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to ending childhood cancer. The CureSearch foundation is driving accelerated research that can, and will, yield effective cancer treatments.
During the game, keep an eye out for cancer awareness wristbands, and great soccer plays — all for a good cause.