Event briefs: Nov. 22

‘Snow Day at the Park’ to be held at Ocean Air Rec Center
“Snow Day at the Park” will be presented Saturday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Ocean Air Recreation Center, 4770 Fairport Way, Carmel Valley, 92130.
The event features Snow Sled Run Bunny Slopes, a pancake breakfast, holiday giving, Polar Express Train, a visit from Santa, games and activities.
Support San Diego Toys for Tots & San Diego Food Bank by helping fill Santa’s Sleigh for those in need. Bring two unwrapped toys or two bags of non-perishable food between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1 to receive 4 tickets for the pancake breakfast (otherwise, breakfast is $5/person day of event).
For more information, call the center office at 858-552-1687.
Holiday tree lighting event to be held in Solana Beach Dec. 1
The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission invites all to join friends and neighbors on Saturday, Dec. 1 for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event at Fletcher Cove Park from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.There will be plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun.
Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival!
Framed by the magnificent view of the ocean, Fletcher Cove Park provides the perfect backdrop for this annual holiday event. Throughout the evening the community will be entertained by the very merry music of award-winning pianist Robert Parker, and youth choir’s from Saint James Academy in Solana Beach. Once the switch is flipped, and the tree lights turn on, all eyes will be watching for Santa’s arrival by a fire-truck escort, scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Children will have the chance to ask Santa for that most important gift and to remind him just how good they’ve been all year.
Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.
Santa by The Sea/Tree Lighting event in Del Mar
The Del Mar Village Association will present Santa by the Sea Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3-5 p.m.
Come celebrate the holiday season as Santa participates in an afternoon of jolly activities leading up to an annual Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Holiday treats and refreshments will be available as well as fun-filled holiday crafts for all to enjoy. Design your own rad hat and write a letter to Santa’s workshop. Free event.
Location: NW corner of Camino Del Mar and 15th Street. For more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/santa-by-the-sea/
Big holiday book sale to be held at Solana Beach Library
Friends of the Solana Beach Library are holding a big holiday book sale. The sale will start on Nov. 26 and continue through Dec. 22 at the Title Wave Bookstore during the regular open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sale will offer a collection of individually-priced “new and nearly new” books suitable as gifts for your friends and family. There will be children’s picture books, coffee table books and a variety of antique/vintage books. Many used December-themed holiday books will also be available. Visit www.friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org
All proceeds from this extended sale will be used to support library community programs for all age groups. Friends of the Solana Beach Library is a nonprofit organization.
The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue on the campus of Earl Warren Middle School.
RSF Library Guild to hold Christmas Tea and Raffle
The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe will host the 28th Annual Christmas Tea and Tree Raffle on Friday, Dec. 14 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Rancho Santa Fe Library.
Come celebrate the season with a fantastic selection of holiday treats, and join in the raffle for your favorite tabletop holiday creation! Holiday music will be provided by the RSF Roger Rowe school choir at 2:30 p.m. The tea will begin at 1:30 p.m. for adults only, and all ages are welcome from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with the raffle to begin at 4 p.m.
Feeling festive? Decorate your own table top tree, wreath or menorah for the library’s raffle. Your creative donations are what make the Christmas Tea a success each year.
Raffle tickets will be available at the library starting Nov. 27. Visit the Guild website at www.rsflibraryguild.com or by calling the office at (858)756-4780 for further information.
RSF Chanukah Celebration to be held Dec. 4 at The Inn
Chabad Jewish Center of RSF presents the 12th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the third night of Chanukah Tuesday, Dec. 4, 5 -7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.
The celebration will include the RSF Menorah lighting, a live DJ, doughnuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, crafts, face painting, and more. Free admission.
Chanukah gelt for all, with special thanks to Dr Bob and Mao Shillman and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.jewishrsf.com or call 858-756-7571.
Adopt a Family Holiday Boutique Nov. 28
The Adopt a Family Foundation’s Holiday Boutique will be held at the Morgan Run Club & Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors will be offering an assortment of fashion, homeware, treats, gifts for the holidays and more. There also be a book signing by author Mary Ellen Cortellini and live musical entertainment by Yael and Vlady while you shop, mingle with friends and support this important cause. Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel.
Morgan Run is located at 5690 Cancha de Golf in Rancho Santa Fe. For more information visit AdoptaFamilyFoundation.org
Exclusive trunk show benefits USO San Diego
On Thursday, Nov. 29, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Bijoux Fantasy will host an exclusive trunk show benefitting USO San Diego. The event will be held at the clubhouse inside Del Mar Country Club, located at 6001 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe, for the launch of a collection of “Bejeweled Everyday Glamour,” that benefits military wives and daughters.
USO San Diego takes no federal or state funding and relies on the generosity of the community to assist in making a difference in the lives of military personnel and their families.
RSVP by Nov. 23 to BijouxFantasy18@gmail.com. Please mention USO event at the gate when you arrive. Follow on Instagram: @BijouxFantasy18
Santa Claus is coming to SB Library
Yes, jolly Santa is arriving at the Solana Beach Library Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., to make his favorite stop on the holiday tour! Coming with Santa is Elf Jingles who is an expert at face painting and making balloon animals. The library’s service-dog friends are coming to watch all the fun, hoping to have a story read to them. Make your own paper ornaments and holiday cards. There will be refreshments, a gift for each child, and music to make it all so merry! The party location is the library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach.
Iwo Jima survivor to speak at Del Sol Lions meeting
The Del Sol Lions will hold its monthly membership meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Fletcher Cove Community Center at 6 p.m. World War II veteran Jim Earle will be the guest speaker at the event in honor of Veterans Day. Earle is an Iwo Jima survivor and also a Korean War veteran.
All are welcome to attend the meeting to hear about Earle’s wartime experiences.
Fletcher Cove Community Center is located at 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.
Coastal Artists presents new exhibit, reception
Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, titled “Winter ArtWhirl ‘18.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 - 6 p.m., with refreshments and music.
The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, 92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and half a block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit www.coastal-artists.org or call the Program Department at 858-8755-1224.
Volunteers needed for Hospice of the North Coast
Hospice of the North Coast is looking for Saturday volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). They require one 4-hour shift per week. Volunteers will process customer purchases and price and sort donated merchandise. If you are interested, contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943 -9921. All profits go directly to Hospice for care and assistance to those in need.
Handel’s “Messiah,” Violin Concerto & Premiere
La Jolla Symphony & Chorus to present Handel’s “Messiah,” Violin Concerto & Premiere Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego.
Steven Schick conducts chorus, orchestra and four soloists in the Mozart arrangement of Handel’s “Messiah.” Also on the program are noted African-American composer Florence Price’s “Violin Concerto No. 2,” performed by David Buckely, and the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Qingqing Wang. A pre-concert lecture is given by Steven Schick one hour before each performance. For more information or to purchase tickets call 858-534-4637 or visit our website at www.lajollasymphony.com.
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The 47th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will be held Dec. 9 and 16. Participants in the holiday boat parade will decorate their craft to fit this year’s theme, “A Tropical Island Christmas.”
Presented by the Port of San Diego, the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights brings more than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors to the shores of San Diego Bay each year. The procession of approximately 80 lavishly decorated boats has become one of the most iconic events in the region.
Beginning at 5 p.m. each night, the parade starts at Shelter Island and proceeds to Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, the Pier at Cesar Chavez Park, and ends at the Ferry Landing in Coronado. The parade takes about an hour to pass any given point and there are many comfortable waterfront viewpoints along the route. A map of the route is available on the San Diego Bay Parade of Light’s website. Due to increased traffic and parking demand, observers are encouraged to plan ahead or take the trolley. Visit For www.sdparadeoflights.org.
Fall Racing Season continues in Del Mar
The Fall Racing Season continues through Dec. 2 at the Del Mar Race Track. A variety of events are being held in addition to the races. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com
San Diego Symphony offers holiday concerts
The San Diego Symphony will present a variety of concerts during the holiday season. For a full list of events, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org
Book signing at Del Mar Farmers Market
Bali-based Del Mar native Alejandra Cisneros will sign her new design book,”Seen Unseen: Embracing Natural Home Design on Bali” at the Del Mar Farmers Market Saturday, Dec. 1, from 2-4 p.m.
“Seen Unseen: Embracing Natural Home Design on Bali” is “a stunningly photographed design book” that features 11 of her international clients’ mold breaking homes on the island of Bali.
In her book, Cisneros shares her insights on reimagining traditional homes for 21st-century lifestyles in today’s fragile environments.
The Del Mar Farmers Market is open year-round Saturdays, 1-4 p.m., at the Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino Del Mar (between 10th and 11th Streets), Del Mar, 92014. Free parking in the garage. Visit delmarfarmersmarket.org.
The Nutcracker comes to Copley Symphony Hall
This year, San Diego Ballet extends the holiday season with its performance of The Nutcracker in Copley Symphony Hall on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. This marks the downtown return of SDB’s Nutcracker, one which will be celebrated by this year’s energetic, international cast.
The international dances in the second act, which include the sultry Arabian and dynamic Russian dance, are brought to life by a cast which ranges from San Diego natives to dancers drawn from across the nation and all around the world. Mexico, England, China, and Japan are all represented among this year’s professional company.
Tickets can be purchased through San Diego Ballet’s box office online. Group orders please phone the office at (619) 294-7311. For more information on The Nutcracker and other San Diego Ballet performances, visit www.sandiegoballet.org.
Holiday Bazaar
The San Dieguito Art Guild presents the eighth annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The event includes shopping for hand-made gifts galore by professional artists. It offers affordable artwork, paintings, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, cards, prints and more while enjoying hot apple cider and delicious treats. This is a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items. There will also be a silent auction of artworks donated by local artists where the proceeds help support the Off Track Gallery. For more information, visit sandieguitoartguild.com.
There’s Music in the Air
Orkesta Mendoza, led by Calexico-based Sergio Mendoza, brings its special flavor of mambo, cumbia, psychedelic pop, twang rock, and electronic to a concert, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 at Price Center Ballroom on UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Price Center Loop). Tickets from $30. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu
Easton Corbin, considered one of country music’s hottest stars, provides the soundtrack for Country Day, after the last race Saturday, Nov. 24 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Break out your best country attire for a whole day full of country-themed festivities, concluding with Corbin’s show. Free with racetrack admission prior to the start of the final race, $30 thereafter. (858) 755-1141. dmtc.com
Beaumont’s Eatery presents three concerts in the coming week at its 5662 La Jolla Blvd. restaurant: Part Time Model performs 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24; then Daniel Cervantes takes the mic 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29; and then dB Jukebox performs 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Free. (858) 459-0474. beaumontseatery.com
Millennia Consort is considered California’s premiere “organ plus” ensemble. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the group will present a concert experience with brass quintet, percussion and organ, 4 p.m. Nov. 25 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. $30, children and students admitted free at concert time, space permitting. (858) 459-3421.
Birch Aquarium: Let it glow
Birch Aquarium presents a new spin on holiday lights with its “Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow,” event, which opens Nov. 29 at 2300 Expedition Way. Members get a special preview at 5:30 p.m., and the general public is welcome at 6 p.m. Learn about fluorescence, bioluminescence, and phosphorescence through activities and encounters with creatures that glow. Tickets $20. (858) 534 3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu
Village Church Community Theater presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
The Village Church Community Theater will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.
For additional details and to purchase tickets visit the webpage at: www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org
Village Church Community Theater, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067
Cardiff Kringle Mingle
Santa is coming to visit Cardiff-by-the-Sea on Dec. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. in his vintage “Camera Camper” sleigh sponsored by Cal Coast Credit Union at the North Courtyard of Cardiff Town Center, 2033 San Elijo Avenue, for Kringle Mingle. Hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street, you’ll be greeted by Santa’s elves at the free community holiday celebration that will have festive activities for children from ages 1 to 105. There will be free photos with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m., children’s craft pavilion featuring a young a local origami artist will be teaching you to "Know When to Fold Em" and live musical performances by kid’s favorite bands Hullabaloo and Bucket Ruckus.
Warm savory soup from Rimel's, scrumptious holiday treats from VG Donuts and Seaside Market, and Sambazon acai bowls will be provided to curb appetites. Hot coffee from Starbucks Cardiff and hot chocolate for the kiddos from Cardiff 101. Drink up for a cause at the Lost Abbey Confessional, they will be hosting a Happy Hour fundraiser to benefit the Cardiff community from 1 to 5 p.m. For the big finale, we will be flipping the switch at 5 p.m. for the festive tree lighting ceremony supported by County of San Diego Community Enhancement funding and Teresa and Don Barth. For more information, visit www.cardiff101.com.